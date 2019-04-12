Plans for new NHS training and education facility at Peterborough City Hospital ‘being explored’

A plan for a new NHS training and education facility at the Peterborough City Hospital site is being explored in a collaboration between North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust and Anglia Ruskin University.

Discussions are currently under way between the trust, which runs Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland hospitals, and the university, which has campuses in both Peterborough and Cambridge.

These are exploring the opportunities available to deliver education for nursing and other non-medical clinical staff from the site, with the aim to strengthen education and recruitment arrangements to provide a greater source of key staff locally.

Trust chief executive Caroline Walker said: “We already work closely with Anglia Ruskin University to provide placements for nurses in education for example, but there is more we can do to provide a more integrated training and education facility which will make our hospitals more attractive places in which to train, and hopefully encourage more people to consider the NHS for their careers.

“As the population grows, so does the need for acute care services and we need to be ready to meet these needs by having the right clinical staff and services available. We are looking at various options with our colleagues from Anglia Ruskin University and hope to develop more concrete plans over the course of this year.”

Professor Ruth Taylor, Dean of the Faculty of Health, Education, Medicine and Social Care at Anglia Ruskin, said: “Our faculty currently educates significant numbers of nursing students who then often go on to work in the region. We have a vibrant partnership with NW Anglia FT and look forward to exploring opportunities to further enhance that partnership.”