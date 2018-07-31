PHOTO SPECIAL: NHS 70 celebration event held in Peterborough

A large family fun day proved to be a worthy tribute to the NHS and helped raise hundreds of pounds for charity.

Central Park played host to a 70th anniversary party for the organisation with many people enjoying an array of stalls and activities on Saturday.

The free event was the brainchild of NHS healthcare assistant and Labour city councillor Samantha Hemraj who was joined by friends in putting everything together.

She said: “The NHS is one of the things that the people of Britain need to be proud off. It is there for you regardless of income, age and ethnicity. It’s something that we need to protect and keep the NHS free for all.

“The Samaritans were given a donation of £270 from the sale of the cakes. As a committee it was felt that mental health is such a big issue that the money raised should go towards the great work that the Samaritans take when helping people who are struggling.”

The event was supported and funded mainly from Unison, Unite and the Communication Workers Union and businesses Insure4you and Goldstar Diamond Cars.

The face painter and the wellbeing van, which gave people a health check, were very busy while neck massages provided by the Royal Collage of Nursing were very popular.

Samantha added: “People came and wrote what they loved about the NHS. One of the best comments was ‘the NHS made my kidneys better’.”

