Peterborough United stars bring joy to poorly children spending Christmas at hospital

Children preparing to spend Christmas in hospital were cheered by a visit from stars at Peterborough United on Tuesday.

Skipper Alex Woodyard, goalkeeper Aaron Chapman, defender Rhys Bennett, midfielders Louis Reed and Marcus Maddison and striker Ivan Toney spent time chatting to patients at Peterborough City Hospital’s Amazon Children’s Ward and handed out gifts which were once again purchased by Steve Coulson of Serpentine Green Shopping Centre in Hampton. The players were joined by mascots Peter Burrow and Mick the Skip and staff from the football club.

Peterborough United stars at the Amazon's Children Ward Ivan Toney hands over a present

Peterborough United stars at the Amazon's Children Ward Aaron Chapman, Ivan Toney and Marcus Maddison

Peterborough United stars at the Amazon's Children Ward Posh players and mascots with children and hospital staff

Peterborough United stars at the Amazon's Children Ward Presents being donated

