Peterborough's men are twice as likely as women to be admitted to hospital with an alcohol related condition, new data has revealed

Men are more than twice as likely as women to be admitted to hospital with an alcohol related condition in Peterborough, new data has revealed.

Public Health England statistics show the rate of patients who attended hospital with an alcohol related diagnosis, per 100,000 people.

In 2016-17 the rate for men was 747, more than double the rate for women which was 332.

The statistics look at admissions where the primary diagnosis or any of the secondary diagnoses are due to alcohol.

Conditions with a main cause of alcohol include liver cirrhosis and alcohol poisoning, while drinking can also lead to forms of cancer and heart disease.

The government estimates alcohol costs the NHS £3.5 billion each year.

Overall the rate in Peterborough in 2016-17 was 536 per 100,000.

This has decreased by 19% from the previous 12 months, when the rate was 665.

This may reflect recent findings that young people are drinking less than they used to.

An Office for National Statistics survey last year found that 27% of 16 to 24-year-olds are now teetotal, compared to 19% ten years previously.

Dr James Nicholls, director of research and policy development at Alcohol Research UK, said: "Alcohol related hospital admissions have been stabilising in recent years, but are still around 20% higher than they were in 2005.

"Importantly, hospital admissions for younger drinkers are falling, reflecting a long-term decline in youth consumption over the last decade.

"At the same time, admissions are highest among people aged between 45 and 64.

"This is the age group which currently drinks the most, and among which consumption has fallen the least."

Dr Nicholls explained that men continue to have the highest rates of hospital admissions as they are more likely to drink heavily than women.

However, in under-18s, women are more likely to be admitted, due to both physiological differences and binge drinking.

Dr Nicholls added: "One positive trend is that the wholly-attributable narrow measure has been falling in recent years. This may reflect the general decline in consumption across the population since around 2005."