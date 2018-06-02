Peterborough nurse who saved man suffering heart attack on flight to Sri Lanka nominated for award

A nurse at Peterborough City Hospital has been shortlisted for an award from the British Heart Foundation.

Julie Holroyd, a consultant cardiology nurse, is one of four nominees in the leadership and engagement category.

Julie has previously won awards for her outstanding contribution to her work and recently hit the headlines after leaping into action during her holiday when a patient suffered a heart attack on a flight to Sri Lanka.

Now Julie has been shortlisted for her work to improve care for people with heart failure. She led a project with local healthcare providers to adopt new models of working to enhance the treatment of heart failure patients.

Heart failure occurs when the heart is not pumping blood around the body as well as it should, most commonly when the heart muscle has been damaged – for example, after a heart attack.

Julie said “I am honoured to receive this acknowledgement from the BHF. Along with my colleagues, my aim is to improve care for people with this debilitating condition. We are constantly striving to innovate and drive the service forward and it’s incredibly rewarding to know that this work is so valued.”

Lesley Crosby, Deputy Chief Nurse for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We are incredibly proud of Julie and all of the work that she has done. She is a great asset to our cardiology department and to the Trust overall.”