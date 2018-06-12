Peterborough nurse takes on fight for life after cancer diagnosis

An Emergency Nurse Practitioner from Peterborough City Hospital is taking on the fight for life after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.

Alison Fletcher (38), who works in the Emergency Department, was diagnosed with Triple Negative Breast Cancer, a very aggressive and relatively rare form of cancer, in February 2018

Alison said: “At the beginning of the year I found a small lump in my breast. At first I thought nothing of it, but I decided to go to my GP to get it checked just to be safe. I never expected it to be anything sinister as I had no risk factors and I’m fit and active. When I received the diagnosis, my world fell apart – it was a complete shock.

“Early detection is the key to a good prognosis and that starts with people knowing their bodies and seeking help if they find something abnormal. I would strongly urge women, and men, of all ages to check themselves regularly and see their GP if they notice any changes. I would also encourage people take advantage of national screenings that are already available like smear tests, bowel screening and mammograms.”

Following her diagnosis, Alison decided to take part in the Race for Life at Ferry Meadows in Peterborough on Sunday 24 June to raise money for Cancer Research UK.

She said: “My family and friends have rallied around me and spurred me on to sign up to Race for Life. As part of my treatment, I am undergoing 21 weeks of chemotherapy and by the time the race comes around I will only have 1 more cycle to endure. After that I will undergo surgery followed by Radiotherapy. Despite this I am determined to finish the race for those who have fought, those fighting, those who have lost the fight and those that will face it in the future.”

Alison will be joined by a 60 strong army of friends, family and colleagues from the Peterborough City Hospital’s Emergency Department as she takes on the challenge. They will be wearing vests with ‘Team Fletcher’ on.

“I am overwhelmed by the support from the Emergency Department and have never felt prouder to be part of the team,” said Alison. “I am halfway through my treatment and so far I have been feeling relatively well, however I know that if I start to feel poorly, the army of women around me will get me through.”

“Cancer Research UK is such an important charity. Without their research into cancer,treatments and screening, fewer people would be surviving this terrible disease. I have been fortunate enough to have been eligible to take part in a trial and I am hopeful that research will continue to improve treatments and eventually find a cure.”

If you would like to sponsor Alison and her team, please visit her fundraising page: https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/alisons-race-for-life-953