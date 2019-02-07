Peterborough nurse swaps climbing stairs for climbing mountains for charity challenge

A Peterborough nurse is set to take on a giant challenge by climbing Mount Kilimanjaro.

Julie Gray, who works in the Breast Unit at Peterborough City Hospital, is set to take on the challenge this February in support of women undergoing treatment at the unit for Breast Cancer.

She said: “I was at a Christmas party in 2017 when a friend told me she was going to climb Mount Killamanjaro on her own. Before I knew what was happening, I heard myself tell her that I would join her, despite having never climbed anything higher than my stairs at home! Three of our friends soon signed up, so all five of us will be taking on the challenge.

“I have worked as a breast care nurse for the past two years and have seen women come out of the other end smiling, despite having gone through what is often gruelling treatment. If my patients can come out stronger after treatment, then I think raising money to support these fantastic women is the least I can do!”

To prepare for the mountainous task, Julie and her friends have completed a number of climbs closer to home starting with Kinder Scout.

“The first climb I did made me question what on earth I was doing. But since then I have climbed Snowdon, Scafell Pike three times, Ben Nevis and Mount Teide in Tenerife. I am gradually getting used to climbing, but I don’t think I will ever be able to call myself a natural climber. That being said, I know that once we have completed this challenge, we will be looking for something else to aim for”.

If you would like to support Julie as she take on this challenge, please visit here fundraising page: https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/juliegray2