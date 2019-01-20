Peterborough GP surgery placed in special measures after critical report

Have your say

A Peterborough GP surgery has been placed into special measures.

Welland Medical Practice in Eye Road has been rated as ‘inadequate’ by the Care Quality Commission (CQC).

The regulator’s report stated that:

• People were not adequately protected from avoidable harm and abuse

• There was insufficient assurance that people received effective care and treatment

• The leadership, governance and culture of the practice did not assure the delivery of high quality care

• Some legal requirements were not met.

The surgery had been rated as ‘good’ when last fully inspected in April 2016.

The CQC report did note that “patients were supported, treated with dignity and respect and were involved as partners in their care”, but it found services were ‘inadequate’ for being safe, effective, responsive and well-led, and ‘require improvement’ for being caring.

The GP surgery will be inspected again within six months. It is set to move by May into a purpose built health facility at the old John Mansfield School site in Western Avenue, Dogsthorpe. Dogsthorpe Medical Centre and Burghley Road Surgery is also moving its services across.

The report states that the practice operates from “premises that no longer met the needs of the local population”.

The Peterborough Telegraph approached the GP surgery for comment but had not received a response at the time of going to press.