Peterborough community and mental health trust rated Good by inspectors

Services at Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust (CPFT) have again been rated as ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission.

The trust provides mental health and community health care and employs more than 4,000 people.

A pleased CPFT chief executive Tracy Dowling said the Good rating was a “testament to the hard work and commitment of every member of staff who works for this trust.”

Areas of “outstanding practice” included the effectiveness of care at the child and adolescent mental health wards, the care given by the community health inpatient services and innovative measures put in place by staff, including the development of new clinics and the use of technology. However, inspectors said the safety of services requires improvement.

The Cambridgeshire Community Services NHS Trust has also been rated Good. It runs in Peterborough the iCaSH in Priestgate, which provides integrated contraception and sexual health services, dental services and musculoskeletal and urogynaecological physiotherapy services.