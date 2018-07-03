Peterborough City Hospital chief executive to retire

The chief executive of the trust which runs Peterborough City Hospital is to retire.

Stephen Graves will step down from his role at the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust - which also runs Stamford and Rutland Hospital, and Hinchingbrooke Hospital - once his successor is in post.

Interviews for his replacement take place today.

Mr Graves joined the Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (a precursor for the current trust) in September 2014, aged 51.

During his tenure Peterborough City Hospital had its rating from the Care Quality Commission bumped up from ‘Requires Improvement’ to ‘Good’, and he oversaw the merger between the Peterborough and Stamford hospitals with Hinchingbrooke.

However, he admitted last winter was the toughest he had experienced as a chief executive or director in the NHS for the past 15 years, with a shortage of beds and delays in handing over patients from ambulances.

Mr Graves was previously chief executive of the West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust and before that director of corporate development at Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (which includes Addenbrooke’s Hospital).

He studied agriculture at the University of Reading before working at the Department of Health, the Audit Commission and as a self-employed farmer.

Mr Graves said he now intends to return to farming in his retirement.

Cllr Brian Rush, a member of Peterborough City Council’s Health Scrutiny Committee, praised Mr Graves, saying: “You have been open and honest to us and have given us the heads up of any problems on the horizon.”