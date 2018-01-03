Non-urgent operations cancelled and wards closed as pressure increases at Peterborough, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford Hospitals

Some non-urgent elective operations have been cancelled at Peterborough, Hichingbrooke and Stamford Hospitals have been cancelled following recommendations from NHS England to try and reduce emergency pressures.

Some wards are currently also closed at Peterborough City Hospital due to norovirus. Four wards with a total of 127 beds are shut and the hospital has 546 open beds with 541 occupied.

Stephen Graves, Chief Executive at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Following the recommendations from NHS England to try and reduce emergency pressures at our hospitals, we are doing everything we can to ensure that our sickest patients are provided with great quality care, quickly, during this time.

“Our staff have been under huge pressure at Peterborough City Hospital, Hinchingbrooke Hospital and Stamford Hospital and have gone above and beyond the call of duty and pulled together to support each other.

“Unfortunately the current pressures that we are experiencing in our hospitals have resulted in the need to cancel some non-urgent elective operations, in line with national recommendations, to ensure that we have the beds available for emergency care.

"We are contacting those affected to ensure that they are aware well in advance. We really appreciate the support that we have received and would like to thank the public for their understanding during what has been an incredibly busy period.

“Please can you continue to support us by using the most appropriate treatment available. Consider pharmacies, the NHS 111 phone service, the local minor injuries units and only use emergency departments in the event of an emergency.”

A spokesperson for the Trust added: “We currently have some wards closed due to norovirus which is severe sickness and diarrhoea; please can the public be aware that the ward they may be visiting could be closed temporarily to visitors to prevent the spread of further infection.

“If the ward you are visiting is open, it will be operating restricted visiting of one visitor per patient between the hours of 6-7pm only (except in extenuating circumstances).

"We would like to thank the public for their patience during this time and we would like to remind the public to please not visit the hospital if you have had any symptoms of diarrhoea and/or vomiting in the last 48 hours.”