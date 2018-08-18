Nominate your Hospital Hero for top award

It is that time of the year again to nominate your hospital heroes.

The North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust is looking for Peterborough Telegraph readers to send in their nominations with just another fortnight left before the deadline.

Nominations can be for heroes at Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford and Rutland hospitals, as well as the trust’s staff at community hospitals in Doddington and Ely.

The trust said: “We need your help to find a member of hospital staff, or a volunteer, who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to make your hospital visit memorable for all the right reasons.

“We want to hear why you think they deserve extra recognition so that we can honour them in our annual Outstanding Achievement Awards taking place this October.”

At last year’s awards ceremony, charge nurse Pedro Caetano was named the Peterborough City Hospital Hero for the outstanding care and compassion he showed to the family of a patient who was in his last days of life.

The family nominated Pedro for what they considered to be care above and beyond the call of duty – especially since he made a point of returning from his last shift before going off to get married to say his own goodbye to the family and the patient.

Consultant diabetologist Dr Samson Oyibo was highly commended by a patient for whom he has cared for over the past 10 years.

The patient even noted that Dr Oyibo supported them with long-distance telephone consultations while the patient was away at university, and this support meant they could maintain as normal a life as possible despite their condition.

Rob Hughes, chairman of the trust, said: “We have had a fantastic response from the public so far, with some incredibly heartwarming and inspiring stories about our staff who really have gone the extra mile to provide amazing care.

“The Hospital Hero section of our annual awards is especially important as it provides staff with that special knowledge that they have made a real difference to someone’s life, or to have made a difficult experience that little bit easier.”

The trust has teamed up with the Peterborough Telegraph and local newspapers in areas surrounding Peterborough to gather nominations for the Hospital Heroes Public Recognition Award.

The deadline to nominate your hospital hero is Friday, August 31.

Send in details of the staff member you would like to nominate, including their name, department and hospital they work at.

Also ensure you include full details as to why you are nominating them.

Send your nomination to nwangliaft.communications@nhs.net or visit: https://www.nwangliaft.nhs.uk/about-us/trust-news/there-is-still-time-to-nominate-your-hospital-hero/.