NHS trust recognised for helping carers

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust has become one of only two organisations of its kind in the country to be specially recognised for its commitment to improving partnership working with unpaid carers.

The Triangle of Care, which was launched in 2010 by the Princess Royal Trust for Carers (now Carers’ Trust) and the National Mental Health Development Unit, has awarded CPFT with three stars. The first two were for improvements in supporting carers of those with mental health conditions. The third star has now been awarded to the trust for ensuring specialist community health services for adults and older people are also working towards implementing the Triangle of Care principles.