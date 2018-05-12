New wheelchair service in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

The organisation which commissions health services in the county is in the process of procuring a new wheelchair service for children, young people and adults across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

As part of the procurement from the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), local wheelchair users, their carers and families are encouraged to share their views at a public meeting or by completing a short online survey at www.cambridgeshireandpeterboroughccg.nhs.uk.

The meeting is on Tuesday, May 22 from 1.30pm to 3.30pm at DIAL Peterborough, John Mansfield Centre, Western Avenue, Peterborough, PE1 4HX.

Cath Mitchell, director of community services and integration at the CCG, said “We know how valued and important this service is and we remain committed to engaging with public and partners.”

To confirm attendance call 01223 725317 or email capccg.contact@nhs.net.

The closing date for feedback is Friday, May 25.