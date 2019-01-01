New PFI deal for Peterborough City Hospital

Peterborough City Hospital has renegotiated its contract with its Private Finance Initiative (PFI) providers.

The hospital opened in 2010 but has a significant deficit every year due to the amount of money it owes its PFI providers.

The renegotiated contract was signed off following the completion of fire remedial works at the hospital.

The Peterborough Telegraph asked the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital in Bretton, for more information about the new contract, and what it will mean for the hospital both operationally and financially.

A spokeswoman for the trust said as the contract is commercially sensitive it would need the permission from the PFI providers to reveal the changes, but that the providers would not agree to give their permission.