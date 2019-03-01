New Peterborough and Stamford support group for people with eating disorders

Support for anyone affected by an eating disorder will soon be available in the Peterborough area.

Local volunteers are forming a group which will offer help to sufferers and their families through visits to schools and information packs in health centres.

The group’s launch will coincide with a national campaign by the Beat Eating Disorders charity.

As part of the campaign local organisers and supporters will be joining hundreds of others nationally to don silly socks to ‘Sock it to Eating Disorders’.

The sock event is part of an annual campaign organised by the charity bringing awareness and raising funds to help sufferers and their families.

The awareness campaign will also act as a launch pad of a support group in the Peterborough and Stamford areas.

It is being headed by Sheena Wallace, from Etton, and Zena Coles, from Barnack, who has already raised a substantial sum for the charity as part of her term as president of Inner Wheel.

As well as visiting schools and health centres to distribute literature, local volunteers are forming the group to man the private marquee annex at the Golden Pheasant public house in Main Road, Etton, to make sure help is available on a regular monthly or weekly basis depending on demand.

Anyone who is interested in supporting the group in any way can come along for coffee and a chat between 10am and 12.30pm on Saturday.

Helpful information from the charity will also be available.

Anyone looking for more information on the local group can email Sheena at sheena.blackadder@gmail.com or Zena at zena.coles@btinternet.com.

There is more information about the charity at beateatingdisorders.org.uk.

One of the first fundraising events will be a charity dinner dance at the Golden Pheasant on Saturday, April 27.

Tickets are £40 with £10 going to the charity.

You can purchase tickets from the venue by calling 01733 252387.