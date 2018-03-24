New machine could help solve sticky street problem

A new machine could be used to tackle the blight of chewing gum stuck on Peterborough streets.

Peterborough City Council officers had a demonstration of a new steam cleaning machine, which could be used to rid city streets of the sticky mess. The trial took place outside Peterborough market, and was also watched by council leader John Holdich.

Council officers are currently looking at the costs of using the machine across the city centre.

Currently much of the gum clearing work takes place in Bridge Street and Cathedral Square in an attempt to stop gum spreading - and keep the city centre clean and tidy.

A spokesperson for Peterborough City Council urged people to dispose of their gum correctly, and said: “Council officers and the Council Leader Councillor John Holdich attended a demonstration of a chewing gum removal machine in Midgate on Thursday.

“This was carried out by WBCS Steam Cleaning and we are currently considering whether to use their services on a regular basis.

“A decision will be made once costings are evaluated.

“Like many towns and cities, chewing gum on pavements is an issue in Peterborough, and we currently remove quantities of it from Bridge Street and Cathedral Square.

“We would urge members of the public to dispose of chewing gum correctly by placing it in bins.”