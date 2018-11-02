New head for East of England Ambulance Service

The East of England Ambulance Service has appointed a new interim CEO.

Dorothy Hosein takes over from Robert Morton, who quit the post in September, after a CQC report said the East of England Ambulance Service Trust (EEAST) needed improvement.

Dorothy started in her role yesterday (Thursday) and a spokesman for the trust said she will continue in the post ‘until a substantive CEO can be appointed.’

The Trust’s Chair Sarah Boulton said: “We’re really pleased we have been able to secure Dorothy until we’re able to find a permanent CEO for EEAST. Her wealth of experience at partner trusts in our region and outside makes her a fantastic choice for EEAST as we work through the challenges that winter will bring, but also continue with the progress we’re all making in improved and compassionate care for patients.

“I’d like to thank everyone who has supported Robert throughout his three-year tenure, a period of EEAST’s life that has seen a focus on excellence in patient care, innovation through partnerships, securing millions of pounds of investment into EEAST, and much more.

“With Dorothy, the united Board-level team will further strengthen our service and help EEAST remain focused on our patients and the care we provide for them.”