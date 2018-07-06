New chief executive of Peterborough hospital trust

The new chief executive of the trust that runs Peterborough City Hospital has spoken of her pride after taking up the role

Caroline Walker is to become Chief Executive of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust which also runs Hinchingbrooke and Stamford Hospitals.

Caroline, who is currently Deputy Chief Executive/Finance Director for the Trust will succeed Stephen Graves, who announced his retirement in May 2018.

Trust chairman Rob Hughes said: “I am delighted to announce Caroline’s move into the Chief Executive role. Her service to our organisation has been exemplary, particularly her work to support the merger of our hospitals. I know I speak on behalf of the whole Trust board when I say we are looking forward to working with her.”

Caroline began working for Peterborough and Stamford Hospitals Trust in April 2013 when she joined as Finance Director and led the work to merge the Trust with Hinchingbrooke Health Care NHS Trust which culminated in April 2017 when North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust began operation.

Her career in finance within the NHS dates back to 1982 and has seen her work at University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust, Great Ormond Street Hospital, Barts and the London NHS Trust. She has also been Chief Operating Officer at Loughborough University.

Caroline said: “I am delighted and proud to be taking up this role following a period of transition with our current Chief Executive, Stephen Graves.”