Patients can now access the Primary Care Mental Health Service through all GP surgeries in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

The full roll-out means patients can be booked in by their GP to see a member of the service at their surgery, if the GP deems it suitable. Service manager Ree Wood said: “If a patient is struggling with their mental health, all they need to do is see their GP, who can discuss whether the new service would be suitable for them.”