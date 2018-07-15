Medical kit gift will have big impact on lives of patients

Patients will benefit from specialist medical kit worth £40,000 which has been donated to Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust (CPFT).

Fundraisers No Gain No Pain UK have handed over more than thirty syringe drivers which will be used by nurses to help patients receiving end-of-life care in the city.

The charity also presented the trust with plastic containers and toolboxes to store the drivers, which cost more than £1,300 each. Syringe drivers are small machines used by patients receiving care at home. The machines, which can operate up to 24 hours-a-day, inject medicines into patients if they find swallowing tablets difficult. Eileen Nixon, deputy locality manager for CPFT said: “Syringe drivers are really important to patients and to have extra ones available to our nurses is really welcome.”

No Gain No Pain UK is run by Louise Nicholls, her husband Lee, and their friend, Samantha Carter, who began raising money in 2015 following the death of Louise’s father, David Jarrett, from cancer. Louise said: “My dad was a businessman in Whittlesey who was fit and strong. He was always very active. But in the last few days of his life, he had difficulty getting a syringe driver immediately. He had to wait 24 hours, which may not seem long, but when someone you love is in pain, one minute is 60 seconds too long. So after his death we knew we wanted to do something to help others in a similar position.”