Macmillan adopt hospital cancer team

Macmillan Cancer Support has adopted the Cancer Wellbeing team at the Robert Horrell Macmillan Centre, based at Peterborough City Hospital.

The adoption means the team will become Macmillan professionals with access to the charity’s specialist training and development opportunities in cancer care.

Maddy Knox, partnership manager for Macmillan in Cambridgeshire, said: “As Macmillan professionals they will have access to online learning materials, training courses and can apply for learning and development grants. This will ultimately strengthen the care and support they’re able to deliver.” The team provide essential emotional and psychological support, welfare benefits advice, self-management courses, therapies and more.