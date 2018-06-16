Life of volunteer to be celebrated

The life of a much loved - and much missed - NHS volunteer will be celebrated at a tea party.

Keith Simpson, from Deeping St James, who died in February, dedicated more than 40 years of his life to working in pathology laboratories in the NHS and became a volunteer at his local cardiac rehabilitation programme after completing it as a patient.

Keith’s widow, Judy, said: “Keith had his aortic valve replaced five-and-a-half years ago and completed the cardiac rehabilitation programme afterwards. He enjoyed it so much that he wanted to give something back and started to volunteer. He could talk for Britain and loved helping.”

Staff and friends of Lincolnshire’s Cardiac Rehabilitation Service will be hosting the celebration at the Elsea Park Community Centre in Bourne from 10am to noon on Wednesday, June 27, in honour of Keith. Money raised will go to Lincolnshire Community Health Services NHS Trust’s Charitable Funds to buy additional equipment to support rehabilitation sessions.