Hospital signs up to take part in global breast cancer trial

Peterborough City Hospital’s Oncology Clinical Research Team has recruited the first UK patient to an international trial that explores less invasive treatments for patients with breast cancer.

The hospital is one of 122 sites across the globe taking part in the FeDeriCa trial, a study that looks at a new method of delivering two cancer drugs.

Dr Karen McAdam, Consultant Oncologist and Principal Investigator for the trial, said: “The drugs are currently administered separately via a drip over and may be given for up to 12 months; however, the trial investigates the effectiveness of combining the drugs and administering them together as an injection.”

The new drug could reduce the time a patient is in hospital having treatment.