Hospital disability guide published

An online guide which can be used as a live information stream for patients and visitors attending Peterborough City, Hinchingbrooke and Stamford Hospitals has been launched by the North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.

DisabledGo can be used to find out the accessibility of all hospital buildings, clinics and wards,where a department is located, whether there are lifts to access other floors and much more.

The launch of DisabledGo

Deputy chief nurse Lesley Crosby is pictured with trust chairman Rob Hughes and DisabledGo chairman Barry Stevenson. For more information on Peterborough City Hospital’s accessibility, visit: https://www.disabledgo.com/organisations/north-west-anglia-nhs-foundation-trust/peterborough-city-hospital.