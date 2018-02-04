Help ambulance service care for patients with dementia

The region’s ambulance service is asking relatives and carers of people living with dementia to fill in a ‘This is me’ booklet to help ambulance crews provide person-centred care for patients.

Duncan Moore, area clinical lead and dementia lead, said: “At times of increased distress and anxiety for a patient living with dementia, it gives us a route into the person.

“The information contained helps to support our care delivery and overcome barriers within communication. It allows our staff to support the patient better throughout their contact with us and help them deliver outstanding care with compassion and understanding.” The booklet can be filled in at: www.alzheimers.org.uk/download/downloads/id/3423/this_is_me.pdf.