Health worker saves Wisbech supermarket customer's life

A Healthcare Assistant from Hinchingbrooke Hospital has been praised after leaping into action to save a woman’s life while shopping in a local supermarket

Michelle Turnbull was shopping in the Wisbech branch of Asda when she rushed to the aid of a member of staff who had collapsed. Identifying that the woman was in shock and breathing erratically, Michelle quickly laid her in the recovery position before telling the staff to ring for an ambulance.

Before the ambulance arrived, the woman stopped breathing twice, forcing Michelle to jump into action and perform CPR.

Michelle, who works on the Acute Trauma and Surgical Unit at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, said: “As a trained first aider, I recognised her symptoms and administered first aid as best I could without having any medical equipment to hand. This meant monitoring her breathing by watching the rise and fall of her chest and manually checking her pulse. It was scary situation to be in, but instinct and training kicked in and I was able to keep her breathing going until the paramedics arrived.”

The paramedics assessed the woman and took her to King’s Lynn Hospital. Thanks to Michelle’s quick action, the she was treated and discharged from hospital the following day.

Michelle added: “The woman’s partner texted me the next day to let me know she was okay. He couldn’t thank me enough for my help and said that my intervention saved her life. I just feel very grateful that I was in the right place at the right time and able to help.”