Health bosses confirm Peterborough surgery’s closure - but make no comment on crime concerns raised by doctor

The organisation which runs the Burghley Road GP surgery has said they are closing the site because of heating problems - but have not addressed comments from one of the surgery’s lead doctors about crime problems.

At a meeting on Monday night Dr Shabina Qayyum, a GP and Clinical Lead Doctor who works at the Burghley Road surgery near Peterborough City Centre, told top police chiefs the surgery would shut on January 25 as a result of the behaviour of drug users in and around the surgery - leaving 1800 patients without a surgery.

At the meeting she said: “Unfortunately following a meeting with the NHS Clinical Commissioning Group that I have just come from today, we are going to have to close Burghley Road Surgery on January 25 simply because it’s now not safe enough for professionals like myself to work there anymore. “We have had numerous incidents that have taken place, I’m sure a lot of which will have been reported to yourselves. We have reported crime as a matter of information to the police, trying to be helpful – but because of an increase in these occurrences it’s just not safe for us to work there anymore.”

She added: “Nurses are refusing to work there anymore because there are so many incidents.”

Following the meeting, The Peterborough Telegraph approached the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG, which runs the surgery, about Dr Qayyum’s comments, and the crime and anti-social behaviour issues - and while they confirmed the surgery was closing, the statement issued did not include any reference to the problems raised.

A spokesperson from the CCG said: “Burghley Road is a branch surgery of the main practice site, Dogsthorpe Medical Centre.

“There are some short term concerns around the Burghley Road site relating to their heating and hot water systems which impacts on patient care, therefore the CCG has supported the practice’s decision to close the surgery at this time.

“The majority of patients registered with Dogsthorpe surgery receive their care at the main site, with only 2-4 patients seen each day at Burghley Road. The practice has been engaging with their patients about the planned closure of their branch site to mitigate the impact on patients.

“Dogsthorpe Medical Centre and its branch Burley Road are part of the Nightingale development which will see a purpose built, fit for the future health facility on the old John Mansfield School site in Peterborough. This exciting project will see Dogsthorpe Medical Centre and Welland Medical Practice come together to provide GP led services in this new building. There is a long term plan to engage with patients who use these services about the anticipated relocation of its services to the Nightingale Health Centre.

“The last date for Burghley road surgery to remain open is Friday 25th January. Patients have been contacted about the short term closure of the Burley Road Surgery. If patients have any concerns they should contact the practice directly.”

The Peterborough Telegraph has approached the CCG for further comment about Dr Qayyum’s comments at the meeting.

