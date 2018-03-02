Gritting machine comes to rescue of mum and new-born baby

A gritting machine came in extra helpful for one woman today - as the ambulance she was in after giving birth became stuck in the snow.

The baby was born the East Midlands Ambulance Service vehicle, which was travelling to Peterborough City Hospital.

But when the snow and ice proved to much for the ambulance, a Highways England gritting lorry driver came to the rescue.

A spokesman for the ambulance service tweeted; "Thank you to the @HighwaysEMIDS gritter man who helped us help a woman in labour in Stamford. Baby born in the ambulance, but our vehicle became stuck. Lorry towed the ambulance up the hill we could get to Peterborough hospital where mum and baby could be checked over.#SnowHeroes"