Great-grandma Annabelle died after routine op

The husband of a great grandmother has called for changes to be made after she died following a routine operation at Peterborough City Hospital.

Annabelle Jocelyn died aged 73 on September 1 2017, two days after she attended the hospital for the gastroscopy to investigate symptoms of gastric reflux. She suffered a punctured oesophagus.

There were three attempts to insert the tube during the operation, before the procedure was abandoned and Mrs Jocelyn was sent home. Hours later, she was admitted to the hospital with swelling and pain in her neck and face. The perforation was found but repair was not possible due to other health concerns.

Mrs Jocelyn’s husband Ted, (78), said: “We have had long-held concerns regarding the standard of care she received at Peterborough City Hospital prior to her death and the inquest has clearly highlighted how more could - and should - have been done to ensure she was looked after in a safe manner.”

He added: “Annabelle’s death could have been avoided and we want reassurances that no other families will have to face the ordeal that we have been through.”

Dr Kanchan Rege, Medical Director for North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Mrs Jocelyn was referred for endoscopy to establish the cause of a number of debilitating symptoms. The procedure was performed by an experienced practitioner but unfortunately could not be completed for technical reasons.”

Dr Rege added an investigation had been carried out. She said: “The report was shared with the family and the Coroner and number of recommendations were made and implemented following the investigation.”