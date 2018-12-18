Full range of Peterborough and Cambridgeshire NHS services over Christmas and New Year revealed

Health chiefs have revealed the full range of NHS services available in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire this Christmas and New Year.

The complete list has been published alongside a request for residents to use NHS services wisely and ensure they choose the right service for their illness or injury over the festive break.

Health

Dr Mark Sanderson, medical director at the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG, said: “There will be a wide range of NHS services running throughout the Christmas and New Year period.

“Pharmacies and minor injury units remain open, some even on Christmas Day. Or, if you have an urgent medical concern, then you can call NHS 111 which is open 24/7, 365 days a year.

“It’s an extremely busy time for all NHS staff and services. By choosing the right service for your illness or injury you can help us ensure treatment is given to those who need it most.”

Local services and opening hours are as follows:

NHS 111

If you think you have an urgent medical concern, call 111. Depending on the situation, the team of trained advisors can connect you to a nurse, dentist or even a GP. NHS 111 is open 24/7, 365 days a year. Calls to NHS 111 are free from a landline or mobile phone. Just dial 111.

Self-care

Many minor illnesses can be treated at home with basic medicines that are available from your local pharmacy or supermarket. Stocking up on essential medicines can help you avoid a trip to the GP or even A&E. Medicine cabinet essentials include:

• painkillers such as aspirin, paracetamol and ibuprofen

• anti-diarrhoea tablets and rehydration powders

• indigestion treatment

• bandages and plasters

• antiseptic cream or spray

• first aid kit

Further advice on staying well this winter can be found here.

Pharmacies

Pharmacies can offer expert advice and treatment for a range of things including aches, hangovers, coughs and colds, emergency contraception and non-prescription medication. Pharmacies are open across the area during Christmas and New Year; some are even open on Christmas Day, Boxing Day, and New Year’s Day.

Pharmacy opening hours can be found here.

GPs

Please check with your GP practice for their specific opening hours over the Christmas and New Year period. If you have an urgent medical concern when your GP is closed call NHS 111. Trained advisors will assess your condition over the phone and connect you to a nurse or GP if appropriate.

Minor Illness and Injury Units (MIIU)

There are a number of Minor Illness and Injury Units (MIIU) across the county that can treat a range of minor illnesses and injuries such as sprains and strains, broken bones, minor burns and scalds, minor head and eye injuries and bites and stings. No appointment is required. Opening hours over the Christmas and New Year period are as follows:

• Peterborough MIIU, Thorpe Road

Monday – Sunday: 8am-8pm

Christmas Day: open 8am-8pm

Bank holidays (Boxing Day and New Year’s Day): open 8am-8pm

• Ely MIU

Monday – Sunday: 8.30am-6pm

Christmas Day: open 8.30am – 6pm

Bank holidays (Boxing Day and New Year’s Day): 8.30-6pm

• Doddington MIU

Monday – Friday: 8.30am-6pm

Saturday/Sunday: 9am-5pm

Bank holidays (Boxing Day): 9am-5pm

Christmas Day and New Year’s Day – closed

• North Cambs Hospital, Wisbech

Monday -Friday – 8.30-6pm

Saturday/Sunday – closed

Bank holidays/Christmas Day/ New Year’s Day – closed

Mental health – 111 option 2

The First Response Service (FRS) in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough provides those in mental health crisis the opportunity to get access to help quickly, by calling NHS 111 and selecting option 2*.

The service allows patients or carers to speak to specially-trained mental health staff who can provide advice, support and signposting to other services. The service is available 24/7, 365 days a year. Click here for further information. Calls to NHS 111 are free from a landline or mobile phone.

*Patients registered with practices in Wisbech can access the service via dialling 111. The call handler will then transfer them direct to the FRS service.

Dental emergency and out-of-hours care

If you think you need urgent care, contact your usual dentist as some practices offer emergency dental slots and will provide care if necessary. You can also call NHS 111, who can put you in touch with an urgent dental service.