Free NHS health checks offered in Peterborough

Free NHS health checks are being offered to residents in Peterborough aged 40-74 years to help detect early health issues before they do real damage.

The 20-30 minutes checks, which are funded by Peterborough City Council, will include monitoring blood pressure, weight, cholesterol and lifestyle factors that influence health.

By booking a check residents could find out how likely they are to get heart or kidney disease, diabetes or have a stroke in the future and, if the likelihood is high, advice on how to reduce this. Those aged over 65 are also told about the signs and symptoms of dementia.

Between April 2017 and March 2018, more than 20,500 NHS health checks were completed across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, an increase of 14 per cent from the previous year.

Dr Liz Robin, director of public health for Peterborough City Council, said: “This is a great opportunity to find out early if you are at risk of a stroke, diabetes, a heart attack or many other life-threatening conditions.

“By finding out early, before serious damage is done, you could potentially make lifestyle changes that would massively reduce, or in some cases, eliminate your risk of dying early as a result of these conditions.”

Residents aged between 40-74 years who do not currently have a long-term health condition can book a free NHS health check by visiting https://www.healthypeterborough.org.uk/2018-19/heart-health/hve-you-had-your-nhs-health-check.

If you are aged between 40-74 and do not currently have a long-term health condition you should have an NHS health check every five years. Call or visit your GP now to get your free NHS health check.

Alternatively, visit the NHS website at http://www.nhs.uk/Conditions/nhs-health-check/Pages/NHS-Health-Check.aspx.

If you cannot find time for a health check at your GP surgery, book it with Everyone Health’s Changepoint Lifestyle Service at a clinic near you on O333 005 0093 or changepointcambs@everyonehealth.co.uk.