Find out more about dementia at open day

Residents will be able to find out more about the work of the Alzheimer’s Society at an open day in Peterborough this weekend.

The open day is being held on Saturday between 10am and 2pm at The Dementia Resource Centre in York Road.

Staff will be on hand to give free advice to anyone with questions about dementia. The team are particularly keen to hear from those who are unable to access services during the week.

Kevin Bowyer, Alzheimer’s Society services manager in Peterborough, said: “We really hope that people can come along to our information day to find out about the services we provide for people affected by dementia. There are more than 1,900 people living with dementia in Peterborough, yet far too many people are left feeling isolated and lonely and unable to access vital services.”

The charity is also looking for volunteers to help. For more details call 01733 893853