Dementia friendly cinema screenings

Adapted cinema screenings will be introduced next month to allow the love of film to continue for people living with dementia,

The Key Theatre will open its doors to dementia friendly screenings with the first film, The Sound of Music, showing on Thursday, September 6 from 1.30pm.

Differences between a regular screening and a dementia friendly screening include: additional signage around the venue, no adverts or trailers, lights left on dim, the volume reduced, the cinema not filled to capacity, people allowed to sing, dance and talk during the film, a 15 minute interval and free tea and coffee.

The cost is £2 for a person with dementia and free for carers. Future scheduled films include: Young Frankenstein (Thursday, October 4), Some Like It Hot (Thursday, November 1) and It’s a Wonderful life (Thursday, December 6).

To book tickets visit the theatre or call 01733 207239.