Campaign to stop suicides launched

A groundbreaking suicide prevention campaign has been launched across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

STOP Suicide is an award-winning campaign led by Cambridgeshire, Peterborough and South Lincolnshire (CPSL) Mind in partnership with Lifecraft. The campaign is believed to be the first of its kind to openly challenge the myths around talking directly about suicide. People are being targeted through film, radio, online and advertising.

