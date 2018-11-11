Peterborough City Hospital is appealing for residents to donate gifts for pensioners spending Christmas on the wards.

The ‘Be Santa to a Senior’ campaign will ensure all elderly patients receive a present on Christmas day.

Be a Santa to a senior

Jo Bennis, Chief Nurse at North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust said: “We know that for some patients, Christmas can be a particularly lonely time, especially if they do not have any visitors or family nearby to visit them in hospital. With our ‘Be Santa to a Senior’ campaign, we hope to brighten their day with a gift and ensure they still enjoy Christmas, despite being in hospital.”

Residents can either make a donation via a MyDonate page or by donating an unwrapped gift from our Amazon wishlist. To see the wishlist visit www.amazon.co.uk/gp/registry/search and type in North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust.

The donation page is at https://mydonate.bt.com/fundraisers/nwangliaftchristmas.