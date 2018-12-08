Baby photos brighten up maternity wards

A city photographer has helped brighten up the maternity ward at Peterborough City Hospital - with a donation of a collection of pictures of newborn babies.

Emma Saunders, who runs Olivia Rose Images in Peterborough, donated a selection of black and white and colour images to the labour wards at both Peterborough City and Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

Emma, pictured with, Nicky Griffin, Lead Midwife Community Services and Esther Dorken, Acute Services Lead Midwife, said: “I hope expectant parents and their families enjoy looking at the photos while they are waiting in anticipation for their little ones to arrive.”

Esther added: “The photos are beautiful and help us create a more welcoming and personable environment.”