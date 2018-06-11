Addenbrooke’s Hospital pays out further £56,000 to victims of paedophile doctor Myles Bradbury

Addenbrooke’s Hospital has paid out a further £56,000 in compensation to victims of paedophile doctor Myles Bradbury.

Bradbury is serving a 16-year prison sentence after admitting abusing 18 victims at the hospital in Cambridge in 2014.

Addenbrooke’s had paid out £611,750 by the start of October 2017 but has since settled three further claims, from two girls and a boy aged 12 to 13, according to the BBC which put in a Freedom of Information request.

Bradbury was jailed at Cambridge Crown Court in December 2014 after he pleaded guilty to 25 charges against a total of 18 victims he treated at Addenbrooke’s. The victims ranged in age from eight to 17 and suffered from illnesses including cancer and blood disorders.

Bradbury also had links to Peterborough as he joined KingsGate Community Church in Staplee Way, Parnwell, on one of its aid missions, but police said they had no evidence to suggest Bradbury offended on the trip.