£145m health boost for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire patients - including new children’s hospital

Patients in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough will benefit from an investment of £145 million in health and care facilities.

Investment includes £25 million for Hinchingbrooke Hospital and £19 million for Addenbrooke’s Hospital to improve facilities and services.

It also provides up to £100 million to build a pioneering children’s hospital for the East of England.

Built on land adjacent to Addenbrooke’s and the Rosie Hospital in Cambridge, the children’s hospital will bring together some of the world’s top scientists to explore new ways of diagnosing and treating some of the most challenging diseases of childhood.

The “pioneering” hospital will integrate mental and physical health and aims to make an important contribution globally to the development of children’s healthcare.

The project is a partnership between Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust. Other partners include the University of Cambridge and the development is a major part of the strategy to invest in world class facilities led by the sustainability and transformation partnership (STP) for Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Tracy Dowling, chief executive of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust, which provides mental health services for young people and adults as well as physical health services for older people and those with long-term conditions, said: “We are delighted this funding has been announced. Physical and mental health services are intrinsically linked, and this is the most incredible opportunity to bring them under one roof for the benefit of young people and their families.

“It is also great news for those who have worked so hard for so many years to develop outstanding services for some of the children and young people in the region who are most in need.”

The announcement of the extra funding from Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Matt Hancock was part of a national allocation of nearly £1 billion to benefit patients across the country.

Caroline Walker, chief executive of North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust which runs Peterborough City, Stamford and Rutland and Hinchingbrooke hospitals, said: “We are incredibly pleased with the success of our application to invest in clinical services provided at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.

“This funding will allow us to develop and improve a vast number of areas, including theatres, ward capacity and emergency medicine. It will also help us deliver the trust’s vision for elective care and become a centre of excellence for rehabilitation.”

Interim accountable officer of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough STP, and chief executive of Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Roland Sinker, said: “A world class children’s hospital that integrates mental and physical health is a vital step forward for some of the sickest children in the East of England.

“It means they will be cared for in facilities that are expertly designed for their particular needs. We will also be able to bring together the best academic and industry talent to find new ways of diagnosing and treating some of the most challenging diseases of childhood and prevent long term ill health.”