Health warning issued as heatwave continues in Peterborough and Cambridgeshire

Sweltering temperatures have triggered another health warning in Cambridgeshire with people urged to take extra precautions in the coming days.

A Hot Weather Alert Level 3 in the East of England has been declared by the Met Office until 9am on Wednesday (August 8) with a 90 per cent probability in parts of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough of temperatures being high enough on at least two consecutive days to have significant effects on health.

Queues outside the Lido in Peterborough

Very hot and sunny weather is forecast over the coming days in the county and temperatures are expected to exceed 30C in many areas - with an isolated 33C possible in the region - and likely to stay warm and humid overnight.

While Wednesday is forecast to be cooler, temperatures could still reach the mid to upper 20Cs.

Hot weather can be uncomfortable for many people, but people become unwell in the heat, especially older people, the very young and those with ongoing illnesses, who feel the effects more acutely.

Val Thomas, consultant in public health at Cambridgeshire County Council, said: “While hot weather is enjoyable for most people, for some it is challenging.

“High temperatures can be very uncomfortable and affect the health of the young and older people. It can also worsen the condition of those with an ongoing health condition, especially for those with heart and lung problems

“As the heatwave continues we’re asking people to look out for those at risk from high temperatures to make sure they are able to keep cool.”

Here are some practical tips on how to stay cool and cope with the hot weather:

. Look out for others, especially older people, young children and babies and those with underlying health conditions

. Close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler

. Drink plenty of water as sugary, alcoholic and caffeinated drinks, including tea and coffee, can make you more dehydrated

. Never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals

. Try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm

. Walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a hat if you have to go out in the heat

. Avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day

. Wear light, loose fitting cotton clothes

. Make sure you take water with you if you are travelling.

For more information, visit www.nhs.uk/Livewell/Summerhealth/Pages/Heatwave.aspx.