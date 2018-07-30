Health trust plan town hall move as council leave

Plans for mental health services to move into the town hall have been submitted - as council staff prepare to move out of the historic building.

Cambridgeshire and Peterborough NHS Foundation Trust are in negotiations with Peterborough City Council over leasing the north wing of the town hall.

Council staff are currently preparing to start the move to new offices at Fletton Quays.

Plans have now been submitted to turn it into a mental health hub, where initial assessments and face to face appointments would take place.

The plans would include a new ‘shop front’ on Bridge Street.

The move comes after the Gloucester Centre was sold by the health trust in a £20 million deal, which also included properties in Cambridge.

Earlier this year the council said staff would move in July. The first staff members are set to move next week, with the relocation completed by September. Ceremonial areas of the town hall, including the main council chamber will remain under council control.

Residents are advised to continue using services at the town hall and Bayard Place until further notice.

A Peterborough City Council spokesman said: “The council is moving its staff to a new building in the Fletton Quays development which will help kickstart the wider regeneration of an important site that has been derelict for more than 40 years. The first team moved ahead of schedule in July - with other teams being re-located over the summer. Our main reception and services for local people will remain at Bayard Place.”