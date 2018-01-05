Have your Christmas tree chipped in return for donation to Peterborough’s Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice

A company is offering to chip people’s Christmas trees in return for a donation to Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice.

Nene Valley Tree Services in 30 Chapel Street, Warmington, PE8 6TH, will chip the trees so people can dispose of them responsibly.

Every penny of the donations are going to the hospice, with the chippings take place on Saturday, January 6 and Sunday, January 7.

Trees can be left by the company’s bins now and donations put through the letterbox in a sealed envelope marked Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall.