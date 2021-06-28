Have you seen missing 17-year-old girl with links to Peterborough?
Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 17-year-old girl who has links to Peterborough.
Monday, 28th June 2021, 10:40 am
Carolina Tavares was reported missing on Thursday (24 June) and was last seen in Luton.
A Bedfordshire police spokesperson said: “She is described as approximately 5’5’’, with brown eyes and long black curly hair with gold ends. She has a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing a red puffa jacket, white trainers and black shorts.
“Carolina has links to Peterborough Birmingham, Rugby and Coventry.
“If you have information, or know where she is, please call 101 quoting reference number MPL/1274/21”