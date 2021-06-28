Have you seen missing 17-year-old girl with links to Peterborough?

Carolina Tavares

Carolina Tavares was reported missing on Thursday (24 June) and was last seen in Luton.

A Bedfordshire police spokesperson said: “She is described as approximately 5’5’’, with brown eyes and long black curly hair with gold ends. She has a nose piercing. She was last seen wearing a red puffa jacket, white trainers and black shorts.

“Carolina has links to Peterborough Birmingham, Rugby and Coventry.