Have a ball and help a good cause

Fundraising Peterborough mum Maggie Mooney is putting the finishing touches to preparations for her annual charity ball .

The glittering event on November 16 will be her ninth –and the latest “thank you” to the team at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge that saved her life.

Maggie was seriously ill in hospital with unexplained liver failure when the Addenbrooke’s team carried out a liver transplant in May 2011.

Amazingly, she held her first ball just seven months later, and since then her fundraising efforts have topped £70,000 for the Addenbrookes Charitable Trust – including the £6,047 presented earlier this year, the proceeds of the 2018 ball.

That money went to the liver perfusion fund to help transplant livers that normally would not have used and will have helped save countless lives.

The money raised by this year’s ball will go to revamping and updating the visitors/family room.

The ball next month takes place at the Peterborough United Weston Homes stadium and includes a three-course meal and music by local favourite Nicole Lawrence.

Maggie said: “The balls are always a great occasion and everyone has a good time but importantly they are helping to raise money for the hospital that saved my life and helps so many people.”

A raffle and auction will help boost the amount raised and anyone who can help with donations – or would like tickets – can contact Maggie by email at magsmooney@gmail.com.

Maggie added: “We need to raise as much money as possible, so I would ask anyone who can help by supplying prizes for the auction or the raffle on the night to get in touch. We want to raise as much as possible and it will really help.”