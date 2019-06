Happy Father’s Day - your messages to your loved one

It is Father’s Day - and here are our readers’ messages to the special man in their life - is there one here for you?

TOWNSEND Steve happy fathers day love Natasha Nicole Paul and Chris and all the babies x

PATON Adam, happy fathers day daddy, I hope you have the best day, lots of love from Lottie xxx

DONALDSON PHIL, Happy fathers day to a wonderful dad to myself and David, we love you!! xXx

SHAW GARETH, Happy fathers day Dad, we all love you loads, thank you for all you do. Love TMC. xXx

ALLISON MICHAEL: Happy father’s Day to the best daddy in the entire world, we love you millions X Tiarna and Willow XXX

DAVIS CHRIS: My role model, bank account, personal chauffeur. Thank you & I love you today and always xx

Hopkins Brian. Happy Fathers Day Dad, Thankyou for everything, I Love You. Love From Donna xxxxx

PETER BROOKS, I have a hero and I call him my dad! Happy fathers day I’m so proud to call you my dad. Xxx

TURNER Steve, Happy Fathers Day dad thank you for everything, Happy Fathers Day Grandad your the best grandad in the world lots of love from Hannah, Claira and Ethan xxx

Kenealy, Alan Happy fathers day I hope you have the best day as you deserve it thank you for everything. Love you. Love Samantha xx

BIRCH JULIAN, Happy fathers day lots of love from all your children kiana, Tyler, Kieran and evie xxx

RICHARDSON CHRIS, Happy Father’s day to the best dad in the world Love you loads. From Thomas-Jon xxx

MACLENNAN NORMAN: happy father’s day to the best dad and grampie ever, love all us Yeomans xxx

WOODS Scott, Happy Fathers Day Daddy. Thank you for loving us and for being there for us. Lots of love from Hannah, Claira and Ethan xxx

NICHOLSON, STEVE - Happy Father’s Day Daddy. Hope you enjoy your presents. Love from Thor xxx

CURTIS, STEVE: Happy Father’s Day dad thank you for everything you do, love from your gang xxx

Cliffe, Donald: happy fathers day I couldn’t ask for a better dad. You do everything you can to help out when you can love you lots Heather xxx

Taaffe, Tyler Happy fathers day daddy have a lovely day we love you lots and lots.

Love Morgan, Bailey & Myla-rose xxx

SIMON BLANDFORD, you might not be my real daddy but I love you just as much :-) happy daddy Simon day love isobelle xx

NICHOLSON, COLIN - Happy Father’s Day in heaven. We miss your sarcasm and humour xxx

Day, ryan: Happy fathers day daddy love from your princesses hannah and kerry xxx

Walker, Ryan Happy fathers day dad have a lovely day love you lots. Love Maisie xx

MULLANEY, PATRICK: The best Daddy. Happy Father’s Day lots of love your little man Henry xxx

Willmott.Denny. Sending all our love to a very special man. From Sue Trudy and your 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

SARRO RAFFAELE, Happy Father’s Day dad thank you for everything you do, love from your boys xxx

O’SULLIVAN JAMIE Happy Fathers Day, have a lovely day, lots of Love Sue, Chloe, Kayleigh & Malachi xxx

HEALEY PATRICK : happy fathers day dad, loads of love your kids, grandkids and great grandkids xx

ROGERS, ROY: Happy Fathers Day, Love from Scarlett and Nathan xxx

HEALEY AARON: happy father’s day daddy, love you lots, Benjamin xxx

SPENCER CAMERON. Happy fathers day to the best daddy in the world have a good day love you millions Skyla-may xxx

MORGAN LEE happy fathers day lots of love from kara & Brandon xxxxxx

KNIGHT, JAMES: We couldn’t ask for a better daddy than you! Happy Fathers Day. Love Evie, Kian, Jake and Sienna xxxx

Brader, Kevin: Happy Father’s Day Daddy! We love you all the world! Lots of love Olivia & Darcy xx

PLUMB JASON, Happy Father’s Day, enjoy your special day, love you lots and lots Oliver & Aneesha-Mae xxxx

COLBERT GARRY: happy fathers day daddy, love you lots, your little girl Grace xxx

JOHNSON DAVID. Happy fathers day thankyou for everything lots of love Chloe xxx and happy fathers day grandad lots of love Skyla-may xxxx

DINES, RICHARD: Happy Fathers Day, Love from Nathan and Scarlett xxx

SPENCER RICHARD. Happy fathers day grandad lots of love from Skyla-may xxxx

AL-ARMRIE WALLEED: happy fathers day Daddy, loads of love from us all xx

KELLY MIKE. Happy fathers day lots of love Skyla-may xxxx

SEARLE JAMES , thank you for everything you have done for me over the yrs Daddy! I love you more than I could ever show love Jody. Lily sends love to Grandad pig xxxx

GREEN PAUL: happy fathers day Dad, loads of love Derryn and Noah xx

SHREEVE STEVE: Happy Fathers Day Dad. You are a special man. Thank you for being you. Lots of love Hayley, Lyndsey & Gareth xxx

SEWELL, BRETT: Happy Fathers day to the best daddy in the world, Love Finley and Bump!

SEYMOUR, LUKE: happy Father’s Day to the best daddy ever!! Love you lots Lucas and Myla xxx

WISE DAVID, Happy Father’s Day, have a lovely day, Thank you for all you do! Lots of love Tracey & Chris, and us all xxxx

FROST, ANDREW: Happy Father’s Day Dad have a lovely day! We love you Love Charlotte, Brad, Olivia, Ethan, Jen, Alex and Maria xxx

PRITCHARD RICKY : happy fathers day Daddy, love you loads, Louie and Annie xx

COLBERT, STEPHEN: Dad you are an absolute legend and thank you for all you do for us. Love Daniel, Becky and your Grandchildren Lilly and Megan xx

SHIRLEY MATTHEW: Happy Fathers Day Dad. Youre the best. We love you lots! Cameron & Alexander xx

IAN RODGERS. Happy Father’s Day to the most amazing dad.Thank you so much for all you do for us. You simply the best Lots of love from Kieren and Magdalena xxx

WEBB, IAN; Huge happy fathers day to our super hero daddy, we love you so much. Lots of hugs and kids from Phinnley and Primrose xxx

DEPAOLO ANGELO happy Father’s Day your the best we love you loads lots of love jordana,Kia,Elise,Tahlia xxx

Reed,George happy fathers day to my amazing dad and grandad lots n lots of love Steph Andy Caitlin George Hayleymai and Jackson xxxx xxxx

JONES, MATT; Happy fathers day dad and grandad. We love you loads from Shannan, Phinnley and Primrose xx

Cowley Nick: Happy fathers day we love you from your girls xx

EARL, GAVIN Happy fathers day, we love you lots Eviee and Grace xx

STOCKHILL CRAIG: Happy fathers day to the best dad in the world. You are our rock. Lots of love all your boys ❤ Dane, Taylor, Zach, Josh and Olly xxxx

HALL, ADAM: Happy Father’s Day Daddy! Have the bestest day. Lots of love Archie, Tommie & Reggie xxx

CURTIS STEVE: Happy Father’s Day, have a lovely day, love you Nicola & Dean

BUDNIK, STU: Thanks for being the best daddy in the world. We love you, love Felix and Francesca xx

HOLMAN JAMIE; Happy fathers day we love you Jayden Oliver and Lilie-Mai xx

NICHOLLS, PAUL Happy fathers day. Lots of love, hugs & kisses.…

HUNTER, TAYLOR: Happy Father’s Day to the worlds best daddy! We love you so much, Violet and Bump xx

BRENNAN, JOHN Happy fathers day, thank u for being an awesome dad and Grandad. Lots of love from all of us xx

WEBB, COLIN; Happy fathers day up in heaven Colin/grandad, me and the kids miss you so much. All our love, Shannan, Phinnley and Primrose xx

CURTIS STEVE: Happy Father’s Day grandad, love you lots Lucia, Ryan, Tommy xxx

Todd Alan; Happy fathers day love you lots Amelia Tyler and Emelie xx

STEER COLIN happy father’s day pope love you so much xx

WALKER LEE: Happy Father’s Day daddy.. Love you forever Ryan-Lee & Tommy-Ray xxx

DOLAN, DOUGLAS; Happy fathers day dougieeeee, we all love you lots from all 7 of us plus Phin and Prim lol xx

Todd Mark: Happy fathers day we love you loads from the brood lol xx

Healey Maggie : Happy fathers day to my wonderful sons Mark and Alan and son in laws Nick and Jamie you really are the best xx

BEDFORD, DALE: Happy Fathers Day daddy you are the best! I love you lots and lots, love Jasmine xxx

ROBINSON, MARTIN: Thamks for everything you do for us and mum Robbo. Love you and happy Father’s Day xxxxx

RAFFRAY, GARY: Happy fathers day Dad! Thanks for all the love and support, Love Amy xx

BUTLER, DAVID happy Father’s Day dad /grandad your one in a million love from Chloe Finley and Millie -Rose xx

JONES DANIEL; happy Father’s Day and thank you for everything you do for us, love you lots from Fynley,Liam,Alfie-James and Oliver xx

O’CONNOR, MAURICE. Thank you for everything Pops. Happy Father’s Day. Love you xxx Kate xx

COOK TIM - thanks for everything you do/have done for us. On Father’s Day make sure you do what you enjoy, go for a run drink beer, sit down and put your feet up (just like you do every day!) lots of love, your favourite son and daughter, Graham and Claire! xx

SMITH JOHNNY: Have a Fab father’s Day. Lots of love, Steve and Sarah xxx

RADWELL DAVE; happy Father’s Day love from Nicole and happy Father’s Day grandad from Alfie-James xx

CARTER, JAMIE: Happy Fathers Day to a very specially Daddy lots of love Lacey xxx

SMITH STEVE: Thank you for being the best dad in the world to our children . Love you Sarah xxx

STOCKS, LANCE; Happy Fathers day. We love you to the moon and back. Lots of love Lily and Alfie xx

Kelly, Callum : Happy Fathers day to the best dad and step dad. Love Mea Maree, Bella Mae, Isla rose xx

LANDERS, PAUL: Happy Father’s Day! Have an amazing day, love Jess xx

LEFTLEY,STEFAN Happy Father’s Day to the best dad in the world,lots of love Dec,Illese and Rhys xxx

SNORE, LUKE; Happy Fathers Day to the most amazing daddy ever love always Briony, Brooke and Archie xxxx

STRANGWARD, EDWARD: Happy Father’s Day! Jamie loves you from up above, bump loves you & can’t wait to meet you, love you loads xx

ELLINGTON, DAN: Happy first Father’s Day! Thank you for being the best daddy. Love you to the moon and back. Adalynn xxxx

Sue Wright Happy fathers day to my wonderful dad who with angels love you lots miss you lots sweet dreams xxx

WALSH, CHRISTOPHER Happy Daddy’s Day we love you so much love Harry and Ollie XX

RICHARDS GLYN happy fathers day dad. Thanks for everything Chelsea xxx

LEVETT LUKE happy fathers day to the best daddy ever. All our love summer tayla and Lou xxx

KITCHING, TOM: Happy Father’s Day. Thank you for being the best daddy. Love your little monsters Ava, George and Jet xxx

MORGAN, TOM: Happy 1st father’s day daddy. Love your little princess Autumn xxx

DOBSON, JOHN: You made sure me and David had all we wanted as a kids by working 7 days a week, we never missed anything or went without. For this we can never thank you enough! We love you loads Kirsty and David xx

NEIL, JASON : Happy fathers day pops, I couldnt ask for a better dad or grandad to my kids, love you always Scott xx

NICHOLAS GALEA. Happy Father’s day. We love you millions Your amazing, Vasyl Ena. Veronica Leo and Oliver.

TYERS, TONY: Happy Fathers Day Daddy! We have had so much fun together already and I’m only 1 year old. Can’t wait to have more adventures with you and Mummy too. Love you to the moon and stars. Your little man, Aaron xx

BEDWELL, RAY: Happy Father’s Day thanks for everything you have done sooooooo far this year. Love you loads. Lisa G xx

Cal Liddle: Happy father’s day dad,we love you. We couldn’t ask for a better dad love you Callum,Logan and Max x

NEWALL, BEN happy fathers day to the best daddy in the world, we love you soo much, thank you for everything you do for us...love the twins xxxxx

NICOL, PAUL: Thank you for putting us back together and being my corner stone. Xxx

BEDWELL, RAY: Happy Father’s Day 2019 grandad. You are one in a million. Love T, L and E Greenfield xxx

SMITH PATRICK: HAPPY 1ST FATHERS DAY DADDY WE ARE SO LUCKY TO HAVE YOU WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH LOTS OF LOVE LILLYANNE AND PATRICK XXXX

OSIFO. AUSTINE Happy fathers day to our one in a million daddy lots of Ben Lucia efosa eghosa and nevaeh x

JOHNSTONE, GORDON: Happy Father’s day to the greatest dad ever,Thank you for everything you do for all of us, lots of love Kelly,Louise,Molly and William xxxxx

WOODS PATRICK: HAPPY FATHERS DAY DAD THANKS FOR EVERYTHING YOU DO LOVE PETER SINEAD AND SIOBHAN

HAPPY FATHERS DAY GRANDAD YOU ARE THE BEST THANKS FOR EVERYTHING WE LOVE YOU ORLA LILLYANNE AND PATRICK XXXX

Parbery Terry, happy Fathers day to a wonderful Dad and Grandpa. Thank you for everything you do. Lots of love Lou, Will, Becky, Kirsty, Chloe Evie and your great granddaughter Amarante xxxx

WATSON,DANIEL Happy first Father’s Day, your the best daddy love Anastasia xx

McKimmie Will, happy Fathers day daddy, love you to the moon and back, your baby girl Evie xxxxxxxxx

SMITH JOHN Happy Father’s Day Dad, you’re the best and I love you lots, Lisa xx

DRY WILLIAM: HAPPY FATHERS DAY DAD YOU ARE THE BEST YOU HAVE BEEN THERE THROUGH EVERYTHING AND HOPE YOU HAVE A BRILLIANT DAY LOVE PATRICK XX

HAPPY FATHERS DAY GRANDAD WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH THANKS FOR BEING THE BEST GRANDAD EVER LOTS OF LOVE LILLYANNE AND PATRICK XXXX

BIEDNEY JACK we love you more than words can say. Love, Lisa, Lexie and Sophia xxx

GEORGE JOHN happy fathers day dad your 1 in a million love you lots love Jayne xx

Shaw, David Happy Fathers day to a wonderful dad, all my love Kelly xxx

NEACY, AARON: Happy Father’s Day to the bestest daddy in the world, thank you Daddy for everything, we love you lots and lots your two princesses Millie & Maisie xxxxx

GINNS,STEPHEN happy fathers day to the best daddy in the world, we love you loads love harriet & ava-rose xxxxx

Rawles, Matthew Happy Fathers day to an amazing Daddy, thank you for everything you do for our children and always being there. All our love Kelly, Joshua-James, Oliver and Aaliyah xx

DOUGLAS, STEVE: You’ve fought for me from day 1 even when my day 1 was 3 months early and you are my voice now, fighting for me, Leo x

PEAD STEWART: Happy Fathers day to the most amazing dad and grandad ever! Lots of love Doris Simon and Peanut xxx

AYRES, JOHN: Happy father’s day, have a fab day, lots of love always Joanne & Paul xxxx

KNOX, KARL: happy fathers day to the best dad in the world, you are one in a million, thankyou for everything you do for us, we love you to the moon and back, love Blake and Lexie xxx

HENNESSEY, EATHAN: Thank you for being the best Daddy, you mean the the world to me and I love you, happy first Father’s Day, love Caelum xx

BAX, SHAUN: Happy First Fathers Day Daddy... Lots Of Love, Kisses & Raspberries, Love From Lacey Jane xxx

LETCH COLIN A very Happy father’s day to the best dad ever lovs u Jude xx

HENNESSEY, CHARLES: words will never express what you mean to us all, you are the best Dad and friend we could ask for, thanks for everything, love forever Eathan, Millie & Neve xx

AMPER LAWRENCE, happy Father’s Day thank you for always being there love Kayleigh and Michaela x

WELLS, GEOFF: Happy Fathers/Grampas Day! Lots of Love, Amber, Big Jade, Callum, Emmy, Rhys, Jadey, Seren and Lacey Jane xxx

HENNESSEY, CHARLES: Happy 1st Father’s Day Pop Love Caelum xx

BROLL TERRY, Thank You For everything you do Love you lots Daddy love Hollie & Danny xxx

KIEREN RODGERS: Happy Father’s Day to amazing Daddy. You are our Hero. Love you loads. Mia and Chè xxx

TONY,DEVEREAUX Happy fathers day! Thank you for being an amazing dad & grandad! We love you millions xxx

Bunyan,Kevin.happy fathers day to my amazing,selfless dad..thank you for everything you do!your simply the best!love you lots from Natalie xx

HARGRAVE, ROBERT: Happy Father’s Day to the worlds best daddy! Lots of hugs and kisses, from your bestest boy Reagon xx

PANTON, DANIEL: Happy Father’s Day Uncle Dan, thanks for everything you do and for always being there, love from Eathan, Millie & Neve xx

ANDREW, JOHNSON HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO OUR AMAZING DADDY! Thank you for everything u do we love u millions Ellie boo and Tyler xoxo

MILLER ANDY: Happy Farther Day Daddy lots and lots of love your little boy Elijah xoxox

PERRY RAYMOND: happy Father’s Day dad/grandad love from Gemma,samia,Kai,mya xx

MOHAMMED Ali WAIS happy Father’s Day to the best dad ever love you so much

Scholey Steve happy Father’s Day to the best dad in the world we all love u loads Ryan James aaron jasmine ryley also grandad Steve love from ruby xxxxx

POW, SANDY: happy father’s Day we love you to the moon and back live Carol and gang xxx

BARRAND, MARK: Happy Father’s Day daddy, your are our world! We love you. Brooklyn and Leon xx

GREEN ANDREW , happy fathers day dad. Love you millions. Love Vicki, beka and poppy woof woof xxx

SQUELCH, COLIN: Happy Father’s Day Pops! Thanks for everything you do for us, we all love you lots and couldn’t be prouder of you for getting through this tough year xxx

MUMFORD RODNEY Happy Fathers day! Thanks for being the best dad you’ve always worked so hard to provide for all of us and always done your best to make us all who we are today love you Dad from your fav daughter xxxx

Box Phil Happy Fathers day to an awesome Dad and special step Dad. Love your nutters. XXX

SUTHERLAND, JIM: Daddy you are the best and coolest dad ever! Love from Hannah and George xxx

SANDERS FRANKIE Happy fathers day to the best daddy we love you MILLIONS, Love, Leah Lacey and Frankie xxx

FOSTER, MICHAEL: happy fathers day! Thank you for everything that you do. Also happy grandads day. Love you millions. Xx

BOLT, PATRICK: happy fathers day daddy. We love you so much. From Eden, Esmaerose, Patrick and Hope xxxx

FALLOWFIELD MARTIN HAPPY FATHERS DAY LOVE YOUR DAUGHTERS PHILLY AND TASH

HARRADINE WAYNE happy fathers day dad/grandad thank you for all you do love you lots and lots Laura callum and sienna-rose xxx

GEE ROBERT: THE MOST WONDERFUL DAD & GRANDAD WE LOVE YOU MILLIONS FROM YOUR PESTS XXX

HAUGHTON CIM: THE BEST DADDY IN THE WORLD BIRDIE & I ARE SO LUCKY WE ADORE U XX

BERRIMAN LUKE , Happy Fathers Day Daddy!!! I love you lots ! Love Lola xxxxxxxxxx

MARSEGLIA, ROB: Happy Father’s Day to the best Daddy in the world! Love your little princess Sydney xxx

HYLAND KURT: Happy Father’s Day To The Best Dad Ever.. Thanks Everything You Do For Us.. Love You To The Moon And Back From Lilly Caleb And Cody xxx

PALMER, LEE: Wishing our wonderful Daddy a very happy father’s day. Put your feet up and have a beer lol. Lots of love Ethan and Dylan x x

CATT, PHILLIP: Happy fathers day to the best dad ever. Hope you have a great day. Love you, David.

MILLER IAN: Happy Father’s Day to my best friend as well as a super dad love you always Sophie xx

HARBISON CALLUM happy fathers day to the best daddy in the world love you lots and lots sienna-rose xxxx

COULSON RUSSELL Happy Fathers Day love from David Marcina and Bozzy xxx

FLATTERS Ben: happy Father’s Day your one in a million thank you for everything you do for us love Lillymarie kaci-Louise Rudy & Tia-May xx

D’Angelo Gino: Happy Father’s Day Dad/Nonno. Thank you for absolupely everything you do for us. We all love you very much x x x

Steve Applegate a very happy father’s Day. We may be miles away but we all love you lots. Emily, Rebecca Matthew and Molly moo. X

MORTON, GAVIN: Happy Father’s Day To A Super Dad Love Jack xxx

James Brannigan happy father’s Day love you and miss you love from Molly moo moo. X

THORNTON, ROCKY: thankyou for being a father to me and josh, because ours hasn’t been around love always, Tierre and josh xx

HARBISON KIETH happy fathers day dad/grandad love you lots and lots callum laura and sienna-rose xxx

WELLS MERVYN happy Father’s Day to a great dad and grandad all our love your family xx

Harrison nick. We couldn’t of asked for a better dad than you. Your always there when we need you. Love sammi n kat xxxx

COOK ANDY happy fathers day love from Libby and Terri xx

THULBOURN, NICK: happy Father’s Day. Lots of love, kayleigh, Kathryn and John xxx

Baker, Chris: amazing Dad to Alfie and Reggie plus, a father figure to many boxers past and present x x

Harrison nick have a great day today and alway. Love you Gaggy love Brandyn, Kady, Casey, Sonny n Findlay. And not forgetting Trigger xxxx

Harrison Len happy fathers day dad. Have a lovely day not only today but always love Nick n Toni n kids xx

FRANKLIN, MARK; happy fathers day we love you so much from Josh & Evie xx

Cummins Aaron to the best dad in the world love Brandyn n Kady n Sonny xx

WELLS, CLARRY; happy fathers day to the best dad/grandad ever love you loads Bop xxx

Fox Lewis to the best daddy in the world love Casey n Findlay n Trigger xx

TROWER GARETH: Happy Fathers Day Daddy, We love you to the moon and back, you are the best in the world Love Isabella and Samuel x

Hitchens Damian Happy dads day we love you millions love Corey & Jacob Xx

FOUNTAIN ,MARK: Happy fathers day sending all my love Lewis Xxx

JOHNSON, ADRIAN: Thank You Daddy for everything. Happy Father’s Day. Suzanna XX

LINSDAY, Jonathan Happy fathers day daddy. Love you to the moon and back, lots of love and snot! Boo Boo and Piglet xxx

DUKE, ADRIAN: Your our hero, love Elsha,Beau & Creede

CROWSON, NORTON : Happy Father’s Day lot of love from your children Ruby, Jasper and our loving angel baby Sophia xx.

GARRETT IAN ur our hero happy Father’s Day love Margaret Joshua & Eva-Marie xx

Bean Terry happy Father’s Day to the best dad and grandad ever love you loads jannette ,phil and the boys xxx

Bonham Matthew happy Father’s Day daddy love u to the moon and back love Amelia and tiffany

HUDSON,ASHLEY happy fathers day thank you for being you love you loads Alice & Michael

Catt Phillip happy Father’s Day grandad love Amelia and Tiffany xxxx

ROBINS, TOBY: Happy Fathers Day to the best Daddy in the World!! Lots of Love Daniel and Chloe xxxx

DAYNES, KEITH: Happy Father’s Day to not only an amazing Dad, but an incredible Grandad! We love you lots! Love, Emma, Mark, Joseph & Jenson x x x x x

DOBSON, PATRICK: Missing you so much. I know you’re looking down on us, our love forever, Ellen, Hope and Gracie-Maie xxxx

WEEKES, MARK: Happy Fathers Day Daddy, you’re the best! Lots of love from Joseph and woof woof from Jenson x x x x x

WRIGHT MARTIN. Ur such a lovely dad to our 3 children. Love you lots Donna. Xxx

NEWSON MARKY you are the best stepdad and dad in the world happy fathersday love Joshua Hollie lily Owen Izzy Ellie x

BASTOW GEORGE Happy Father’s Day dad, love you with all my heart. Andrea xxxx

WATSON, FRANCIS: Happy Father’s day! Thank you so much for everything that you do for Naomi and I. Love from Sara xx

BAVERSTOCK CHRIS: You’re the best Dad! Thank you for all that you do, we love you from Ieuan, Canham, Eston & Caleb xxx

SKINGSLEY ANDREW Happy Father’s Day to a wonderful dad love you millions from Siobhan, Dan and Sophie xxxxxxxx

PAINE, ROBIN: Happy father’s day to the best Dad/Papa ever! Love Julie, Jamie, Abi and Ben xx

Baker John: Thank you Daddy for all our adventures. Love from Eliza x

EVERITT, JAMIE: Happy father’s day to an amazingly brilliant daddy. We love you lots like jelly tots, Love Abi and Benjamin xx

WALKER, SCOTT: Happy Father’s Day to our amazing dad. Thanks for always being there. Love always from All the Walker Kids. xxx

SMITH, ANTHONY: HAPPY FATHERS DAY DAD, LOVE YOU LOTS FROM MIA, AMOS, HARLEY, CHRISTINE AND DANIEL xxx

Wilson shaun happy fathers day to the best daddy/best friend/ bud i love you so much love tyler

RAFIQ, ALEXANDER: Too us your perfect, Love your Sods- Zac and Ezra xx

MARSDEN, PHILIP. My first Father’s Day without you. I miss you more every day. I love you. Leanne xxx

WELLS MATTY Happy Father’s Day to the best day ever. I couldn’t ask for a Better man to raise our children with.. your an amazing dad & work hard every day to provide for them.. lots of love from Riley wells & savannah wells

BRAND TOM Happy father’s Day daddy! We love you lots. Joseph & Oliver xxx

WRIGHT, MATTHEW: dear daddy, happy fathers day. We wanted to say a huge thank you for everything you do for us. You’re amazing and you’re our hero. We love you unconditionally. From Kian and Elicia xx

PAIS, NELSON: Happy Fathers Day Daddy. We love you lots like jelly tots!! Love From Olivia and Charlotte x x

HILL Paddy. Thank you daddy for everything you do for us. Your an amazing daddy n we are glad to have you. Lots of love Niamh and Broghan xx

SPRING, TOM: Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy we could ask for. We both love you so much. Thank you for everything you do. Love Logan and Phoenix xxx

TURNER Chris happy fathers day daddy. Your a awesome dad love from Lilly Charlie and Riley. Thank you for choosing to be daddy when I didn’t have one. Love you so much Robyn xxxx

Quigley Adam happy Father’s day thank you for for being my daddy lots of love brodie xx

DEAN, STEVE: Happy Father’s Day! Thankyou for taking us all on and loving us like your own. We couldn’t have asked for a better Dad or Grandad. Lots of love, from all of us xxx

WILCOX, NEAL: Happy fathers day to the best step dad, and grandpa to my little girl. Thank you for everything you do. Lots of love Aimee and princess Autumn xxx

WRIGHT MARTIN happy Father’s Day you have done so much for me and the family your grandkids love you so much thank you for everything have amazing day xxx

CRAVEN ROBERT, happy Father’s Day daddy, I love you millions love from Charlie xxxx’

NEILLY PAUL, happy Father’s Day dad, we love you millions, love sonya and Brandon xxxx’

ELDIND JOHN happy Father’s Day you are our rock and the best we love you Tyler Liam Crystal-rose xx

ISAAC TUNDE Happy Father’s Day. Thank you for being you, for all that you do & how you show me that you love me, you are the best. Love you Papa xxx

URQUHART, ROBERT - Happy Fathers Day Love You Lots Brodie xx

HEALEY PATRICK Happy fathers day Grandad. Lots of love Donna,Wal all the great grandchildren and great great granchildren xxx

BAILEY CHARLIE: Happy fathers day dad we love you millions. Have a great day lots of love Destiny, Melody Charlie Jr, Tommy, Harmony and Honey Xx

WATSON, GRANVILLE - thank you for all you have done and continue to do. Happy Fathers Day Love Gaynor, Bobby & Brodie xx

ELLIS MARCUS: Happy fathers day with all our love kayleigh Nicola and Liam Xx

LEDGISTER, BRENDAN: Happy 1st heavenly fathers day daddy, miss you lots. love always your princess Olivia xx

COVIELLO, MICHELE: Happy Father’s Day! Thank you for all you do for me. Love your granddaughter Michela xxx

SCULLY, ALEX-happy father’s day to the best daddy in the world.love Lily-May. Xxxxxxxx

Fotheringham,Kevin: Happy Fathers day your the best love Callum xx

LAWRENCE, MATT: happy Father’s Day to the best daddy in the world! We love you forever & always, Jamie, Lucas & Isabella xxx

HARRIS, JOSEPH: Happy Father’s Day daddy!! Love Lincoln, Gabby, Eddy and the fish xxx

MANLEY, PETE: happy Father’s Day to the best dad we could wish for! Love you always, Carly, Nikita & Tom xx

MOSSIE BAKER Happy Dads day, we all love you soooo much ❤️

O’SULLIVAN, DANIEL: Happy Father’s Day! You will always be my hero. I love you always. From Connor xxx

NEILLY, DAVID: Happy Father’s Day. Thank you for being the most incredible dad and grandad. We don’t know where we would be without you. Love you always From Caroline, Shannon, Dan and Connor xx

YOUNG, STUART: Happy Father’s Day Daddy, the best daddy I could wish for. Love you more than Cbeebies, Love Brody & Bump xx

CLARKE, ASA: Happy Father’s Day to the best Daddy in the world. Lots of love your little monkey Oliver x x x x

BRYAN, CONOR: Thank you for being the best Daddy in the world lots of love Oliver & Emily xxxx

WHOMES, PAUL: Happy Fathers Day to our Hero. Lots of love Rebecca & Oliver xxxx

Finlay Andy: happy fathers day lots of love Karen Darren and girls x x

Carter Kevin happy father’s Day daddy love you lots and lots from your two princesses Sam and Libby and your little prince Andrew xxxxxxxxxxxx

Coulson Kieran, happy fathers day! love from Ben and Archie-jack xxx

Saunders,Peter: Thanks for all you do and more,it’s truly appreciated. Love Always Curtis,Kyle and Rebekah xxx

SISMEY ALISTAIR: happy Father’s Day to the best dad around. Love you lots. xx

JOHNSTONE GORDON: HAPPY FATHERS DAY DADDY,THANKYOU FOR EVERYTHING YOU DO FOR ME,I LOVE YOU MILLIONS xxxxxx

DRAKE, PERRI Happy Father’s Day dad, your my hero, love you to the moon and back love Frankie xx

BURKE PATRICK happy fathers day to the best daddy in the world hope u have an amazing day lots of love lillie-rose poppy-leigh and Logan and also Jaffa xxxxxxxx

CORNEY MATTHEW: Happy Fathers day Dad, we love you the most. Thank you fof all you do for us, Love always Alex and Grace

LINDSEY KENNETH happy fathers day to a 1 in a million dad who is always there for me when I need him I hope u have an amazing day lots love Charlene xxxxxxxx

BURKE TOM happy fathers day hope u have an amazing day from Patrick xxxxx

SOMERS, ANDREW: Happy (Grand)Fathers Day. We love you millions! Love Duane, Danielle and Primrose xx

HAWKINS TONY: Happy Father’s Day to our awesome dad. Have a great day. All our love Sally & Lisa, Debbie & Barry, Darren & Carole XxxX

RAVEN, CRAIG: Happy Father’s Day, Thank you for being an amazing Dad, we love you loads. Daniel and Emily xx

BRUNYEE, DAVID: Happy Fathers Day to the best Dad I could ever wish for. Lots of love, Rebekah.A.B xxx

Goodwin Rodney Happy Fathers Dad Hope You Enjoy Your Special Day Luv You Loads Lisa & Family xxx

SILLWOOD, STEVE: Thank you for being the best Dad and most amazing Grandad, our real life superhero, love from Victoria, Jaden, Gracie and Ruby xxxx

MCLELLAN, THOMAS: thank you for being our daddy we love you lots and lots like jelly tots from Sofia and Jacob xxx

COLBERT, DAN: Happy Father’s Day Daddy! All our love Pops and Bear Bear xxx

QUIGLEY, LEE: For all that you do, for what you bring us up to be. Thank you for being our Hero. We love you Daddy. Love Amber, Oliver and Riley xXx

CHAPPELL, ROB happy heavenly fathers day the first of many without you here you will always be the best daddy ever we love you forever and always Billy-Lee and kitty xx

BORELAND, CAMPBELL: Happy Fathers Day Pops!! Thankyou for giving me life and being there to make sure i do it right. Much Love. xxx

SADDINGTON, MATT: Happy fathers day daddy! I love you to the stars and back Savanna - Sian x x

HADI HERISH: Happy Father’s Day to the worlds greatest Dad! You are far away from us in distance today but you are so close to us in our hearts. We love you! Love Safiya, Emam and Eesa x

STRANGWARD ARRON: Happy fathers day to the bestest daddy in world! We love you lots from Ruby and Austin xx

MILES MICHAEL happy first fathers day to my best daddy in the world i love you lots and lots aivah xxx

Graham Elliott Happy Fathersday day to our amazing dad Wevhonestly couldn’t ask for a better dad and pappy for ilithyia. Your so very loved - love Christine,nige,Katie,ilithyia & the fluffys David & kimi xxxxx

JUNAK, PETER... happy fathers day to my amazing dad! love u lots xxx

PHILLIPS, JOHN... thank you for being amazing! we love u very much! happy fathers day daddy xxx

FISHER , LEE: Happy first Father’s Day Daddy, you’re the best daddy in the world love your little monster Harvey xxx

HOPKINS, KEITH: Happy Fathers day. Thank you for being the most amazing dad/grandad anyone could ever wish for. Love you lots Kim, Dale, Aidan and Riley xxxxx

MOAT TERRY happy fathers day thank you for all you do for me and aivah

MCNEILL ASH; happy Father’s Day love you millions. From Isabella, Imogen & Ivy bum xxx

STYLES KNIGHT happy fathers day to the best daddy and step dad a child could want and need! Love you loads from your 4 x x

MCLEAN, ANDREW: happy fathers day, thank you for everything you do for us. You are our hero. Love from Luca and Sophie xx

LEEDELL JODY Happy Fathers Day Daddy, I love you so much, you are my Superhero. Thankyou for everything you do for me. I love you all the world Memphis xxx

HUGGINS DAVID happy fathersday! Thank you for everything you do for me! You are the best dad/grandad anyone could ever ask for! Love you loads Kerry and kids xxx

OLIVER, STEFFAN; happy first Father’s Day! Thank you for being the best daddy ever and for always making me smile! I love you so much, Darcie-Rae xxxxxx

IAN LONGFOOT , BRUCE CARTER Happy Father’s day to 2 wonderful Men, Ian and Bruce much love from Heidi, Harry and Toby xx

ASH COOK, Huge happy Father’s Day wishes for you. Thanks for being a great Daddy to our girls and for always being there for me. We love you huge amounts xx xx xx

SMITH MARK: Happy Fathers Day Daddy. Hope you have a fantastic day and thank you for all you do for us. Love from Courtney Cole and Darci xxx xxx

SMITH CARL: happy father day daddy our hero our everything we love you so much love Luke,lacie-mai and ella-mai your daddy’s girl

ELMER DEREK: HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO THE BEST DAD AND GRANDAD. LOVE JAN,JON,JO, PAULINE, SON-IN-LAWS & UR GRANDCHILDREN XXX

VENI NIGEL thank you for everything you do and more we all love you lots love James Letitia grant Joey Jenson and Jaxon xx

KEMP GLENN: HAPPY FATHERS DAY TO YOU!! ENJOY YOU DESERVE IT. THANKS FOR EVERYTHING YOU DO. LOVE BRAD & CHAZ XX

WALKLATE, RICHARD: Thank you for all you do for our family. You are wonderful and we adore you. Love Harry x PS mummy can’t wait to marry you next weekend x

FOX RICHARD, happy Father’s Day. Thanks for being the best dad ever.. love you lots always and forever Adrianne xxx

CHAPLIN CHARLIE, happy Father’s Day. Thanks for being the best dad ever love you lots always and forever Carl xxx

Lenton dean happy fathers day love you millions Levi&Lexi x

BROWN ASHLEY To Daddy Brown Bear Happy Fathers Day, we will get you super Dad cakes and a nice present. Have a good day Love Charlie xxx

CANHAM RAYMOND; Happy Father’s Day your one in a million and we are so proud of you love you lots from Marion Mandy linda and families xx

KELLARD, CRAIG To our Superhero happy Father’s Day wishes for you. Thanks for being a great Daddy to our girls and for always being there for me. We love you infinity and beyond xx

COULSON, RUSSELL: Happy fathers day, with love from Your son Melvin and daughter in law Di. Have a great day xx

FIELDING ASH ...happy fathers day thankyou for coming into our lives and loving us like your own love Billy-Lee and kitty xx

TWIGG, TOM : happy Father’s Day from all 3 of ur little terrors love u loads and loads xxxx

TAYLOR TREVOR Happy Father’s Day to the best dad and grandad ever. Thanks for everything you do. We all love you lots xx

REED WAYNE : Happy Father’s day to the best dad in the world. All our Love from Brooke, Mylee, Micah and Elijah xx

KENNEDY, SCOTT HAPPY FATHERS DAY LOVE SPUD, LEE, DAISY,CHARLEE, FREDDIE xxx

JOYCE, NATHAN: Happy Father’s Day! You are the best daddy and we love you lots. Love your boys James and Lewis xx.

LEON MILLIKEN: happy fathers day you are an amazing dad lots of love Rhiann and Ava xx

BISLA, HARPREET: Happy First Father’s Day to the best Daddy in the universe! Lots of love, hugs and dribbling kisses, Kaiyaan xxx

WILKINSON,MARK: it’s just a quick message to say how grateful we are to have such an amazing dad we love you so so much... thankyou for being amazing. Your a superhero. We love you so much Liane and Ella. Xxxx

ROLPH, JOHNNIE: happy Father’s Day to the funnest best dad. We love you to the moon and back, Amelia, jack and Jordan.

BRIGHTEN, GRANT: Hey Daddy. We love you and appreciate you and we are so grateful for you Love you. Shannon and Max

BUTLER, THOMAS: happy Father’s Day pops, thank you for always being there for me. Love you Tiffany. Xx

SOUTH, BILL: Happy Father’s Day. Love Dawn. David, Abigail & Toby. Xx

KELLY, MICHAEL: Happy Fathers Day Dad We love you lots LOVE FROM, Emily, Kayden, Kyle, Ezmay & Jakob xxx

Rayner Davy thankyou for being our daddy for bringing us up as your you & mummy gave us a baby who his heart was so poorly when he was born mummy used to cry so much because we all nearly lost our brother but you kept mummy strong you & mummy kept our brother alive he got his heart transplant thankyou daddy from sharlene Jessica & baby warrior benji

JAMES, IAN: Happy Father’s Day! Love always Louise and Loretta xxxx

JEFFERY COLIN- thank you for being the best daddy!!! Love you to the moon and back! Love your baby squishy- Alexandra xx

ANDREWS DAVID- we miss you always but especially today! Happy heavenly Fathers Day!! Thank you for being the best dad and we wish you was here, so you could of been Grandad to our baby girl too❤️

Fly High Dad

ANDERSON, KEVIN : hope u have a lovely day thank you for being there for me and everything u have done for me, happy father’s Day love u lots Stacey xx

WILLIAMSON, JOHN: Happy Father’s Day, Dad! Truly grateful for you and appreciate everything you do. Love you, always, Sarah xx

McKimmie Will, Happy Father’s Day to a wonderful Daddy. We love you lots. Becky, Kirsty, Chloe and Evie xxxxx

McKimmie Will, Happy Father’s Day to my fantastic Grandad. Lots of kisses and cuddles love you lots from Amarante xxxxx

Potter Malcolm, Happy Heavenly Father’s Day and birthday to our amazing and loving Grandad and Great Grandad, missing you always. Becky, Kirsty and Amarante xxxxxx

RIPPON ROBERT happy fathers thank you for being amazing father and husband and supporting me through my illness being my rock and shoulder to cry on all our love jo and boys and partners xxxxx

GEAR, CONNOR: We couldn’t ask for a better Dad. Thank you for all that you do for us. We love you so much. Alana and Jayden xxx

KELLY COLIN: Happy Fathers day Daddy! Thank you for being the best daddy in the world we love you to the moon and back love Elsie and Ivy Mae Xxxxx

ROBERTS, VINCE: Happy Fathers Day Dad. Thank you for everything you do for us. Love you lots Vicki and Becky. Xx

DODDS KEVIN: Happy Fathers day Day We love u lots!! Love Blaze, Elsie and Ivy Mae Xxx

Beckerton Adam Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy love from Finlay and Sophie xxxx

SOUTH,DAVID: Happy Fathers Day Daddy,love from Abigail and Toby xxxx

JOHNSON, LEE: happy Father’s Day lots of love from your babies Brendan & Lexi-Lee we love you so much thanks for always being there xxx

Barton Bill. Happy Heavenly Fathers day . Love and miss you so much . Have a drink on us . Till we meet again x

MEASE KIRK, happy Father’s Day dad couldn’t of wished for better role model! thanks for all the good and funny memories with plenty more to come❤️ lots love Brendon xx

HOLMAN RICK: Happy Fathers Day Dad! Thank you for being a Fantastic Daddy bear, lots of love Betty boo xx

ROBERTS BRIAN: Happy Father’s Day to most fabulous man in the world love Phillip Andrew Nichola Jennifer Bella and Bertie xx

POLLARD, ALAN: Happy Father’s day grandad, lots of love bossy xxx

CUTHBERT, BERNARD: Wishing you a ‘Happy Fathers Day’ love from Lisa, Jason, Joe and Harry xxx

POLLARD ALAN: HAPPY FATHERS DAY DAD YOU ARE MY WORLD I LOVE YOU.. YOUR DAUGHTER TRACY xxx

WALKER, JASON: Happy Fathers Day to our lovely Daddy, you’re the best!! Love from Joe and Harry xxx

WALKER, JIM: Wishing you a ‘Happy Fathers Day’ love from Ian, Jason, Lisa, Joe and Harry xxx

OLIVER, STEVEN: Happy fathers day we love you lots love Brad Sacha and Nancy xx

ABBOTT, MICK: Happy Fathers Day Dad. Lots of love Dawn & Tony xx

FROST, TONY: Happy Fathers Day Dad. Thanks for all you do. Love William x

WATKIN STUART: Happy fathers day to the best daddy in the world. Your a amazing step dad to my children and a fantastic dad to your kids. We love you lots.

RODDIS, PHIL: Happy Father’s Day to our hero and best Dad lots of love Oliver, Thomas & Harry xxx

CROTWELL, CHRIS: Happy Father’s Day, thank you for all you do for the family! Lots of Love Ben and Courtney xx

Skinner, Chris: Happy Father’s Day to the best Daddy ever! We love you sooooooo much. Scarlett & Darcey x x

AMPER LAWRENCE: Happy Fathers Day Daddy Lol Love Your Favourite Daughter Michaela xxx

Jungic Mick: Happy Father’s Day to our amazing Dad and Grandpa. Love you lots, Emma, Chris, Scarlett & Darcey x x

SHAW KARL: Happy father’s day to the best daddy love you lots Nathan xxx

MILLER, TREVOR: Legend! Not enough words to describe the love we have for you. Happy Father’s Day. Love Katie, Sarah, Rebecca, Joseph and Daniel x

Catt Dave: Thank you for being the best daddy in the world I love you lots from evie xxxxxx

JONES, AARON: Happy father’s day thank you for everything you do for us love you lots love Liam and Oliver xxxx

Peacock, Melvin: Thank you for being the best dad and grandad we all love you loads xxxxxx

CLARKSON MATT: Happy Father’s Day. Thank you for being great, looking after Mum and working very hard for our future. We love you. Love Natasha and Lewis xx (and Gizmo)

GILES, ADAM: Happy Father’s Day to the best and most supporting dad in the world. Things are tough in life and you’ve taught me and the boys how to figure through them. So much love from Hannah (chicken), Joseph, Riley and Isaac xxx

SHACKLETON,RICHARD: Happy father’s day to the best dad/grandad ever we love you so much lots of love Jeanette,Aaron,Liam and Oliver xxxx

Hudders, joe: Happy Father’s Day dad lots of luv Tracy x x

Jawojsz Tony: happy Father’s Day lots of luv Tyler x x

PRIOR CRAIG: To not only the best dad, The best grandad.. Thank you for everything you do for us all, We all love you lots like jelly tots! Dawn, Mia, Tayler, Leshaan and Jake xxxxx

GRAHAM, LANE: Happy fathers Day Dad love Sally Wymer x

MAHMOOD, ASEB: To the bestest dad ever! Happy Fathers day daddy! Thank you for everything you do for us, Your our hero! We love you to the moon and back! Love from Mia, Tayler and Leshaan xxx

DRAKE, CAMERON: Happy Father’s Day to the best (and grumpiest) Dad in the world. Love always, Megan, Poppy, Bede and Constance. X x

BLOOMFIELD, IAN: Happy Father’s Day. You’re so irritating but I LOVE YOU lots, Mason xxx

CASTLE, HUGHIE: Happy Fathers Day to the best Step Dad (at getting us lost) Love Trudy, Rob, Ian & Shona xxx

LARHAM CARL: Happy Father’s Day daddy, we love you to the moon and back!!! Love Alfie, Harry and Freddie xx

Jones Howard: Happy Father’s Day to the best Dad in our household thanks for putting up with us all you really do have your work cut out xx Rebecca ,Natalie ,Trevor Anita and Chris plus everyone else x

Pauley, Kieran: Happy Father’s Day. You’re the best daddy in the whole wide world.. love from Alysia-Mae xxx

WOOLDRIDGE DAVID: Happy Father’s Day to my amazing dad and amazing grandad. We love you so much xxxx

CARUSO, PIERRE: Thank you for being our hero everyday we love you to the moon and back love Marco, Francesca, Marius, Sophia x

Baker Stephen: I’m so lucky to have you, the best dad I could ever wish for. All my love Donna Baker xx

PRUDHOE, MARTIN : Happy Father’s Day daddy. You are the best dad and grandad ever and we are so lucky to have you. We love you to the moon and back. Heidi, Ben & Grace xx

WOOLNER, JAMES: Sons first hero daughters first love. Happy Father’s Day Love Mia-Louise, Jaxson and Etta-Rae xxx

REES, ALAN: thank you for everything you do and are yet to do. Happy Fathers Day Love Jemma, Shana & Ollie

Dooley, Richard: Happy Father’s Day - you’re our rock and we thank you x

Talbot, Darren; thanks for being an amazing dad. We love you FCA X

COLLIN, William: (Bill): to the most wonderful dad, grandad and great grandad. With all our love JAWS, boys and babes xxxx

MERRISON , Nicky: Happy first Father’s day, love from baby bump and your three gorgeous step sons, James, William and angel baby Leo xx

HUGHES, SID: Thank you for being the best dad and grandad Bob we could ask for. Love Kerri Adem Selim and Özdes xxx

GOODALL, BEN: Thank you for always believing in us. Happy Fathers Day. We Love you billions Ashton and Scarlett. Xxx

PETER ROBERTS : happy fathers day your the best thank you for everything you do for us love Jade and Harry xxxx

SCARBRO, GRAHAM: Happy Fathers day to my fantastic dad!! Always stood by my side with sound advise. You’ve made me the woman I am today! Thank you and I love you xxx

WILLIAMSON, Trevor: Happy Grandad day...Love you for being a great grandad, love Roman xx

Williamson Lee: Have a great fathers day Dad, love u , love Roman Lee xxxx

RODRIGUES Evandro: nta amou papa, happy fathers day love from your daughter Carolina

CHAPMAN, TJ: An amazing Father, Step Father, Grandad and Grandson. Thanks for being you, Love Jaxson, Crimson-Rose xx

PRICE, JAMES: Thank you for everything you do for us! You’re the best Daddy ever! Love Ryan and Ellie xxxx

Clark, Kevin: happy Father’s Day to my fantastic dad he’s my world love you loads have a great day Kevin clark xxxx

STEPNEY, COLIN: Thank you for being the most amazing Dad, Grandad and Foster Dad. Such an inspiration lots of love Vicki xx

ORMEROD, William: (Bill): to the best Dad, Grandad and Great Grandad. You are the glue to our family. Love you to the moon and back. love Debbie and all your Grandchildren and great grandchildren. Xxxx

Weeks, BEN: happy Father’s Day to the best dad ever love Charlie and lexi xxx

Martin, Darren: happy Father’s Day to the best dad lots of love from Samuel xxx

Haywood Craig: happy Father’s Day to the best dad lots of love from cody xxx

Howles Steven: happy Father’s Day dad /grandad we miss u so much and love u loads lots of love from all your family xxx

Edwards Chris: happy father day daddy your amazing and we love you with all our hearts to moon and back all our love an kisses Kyila Sophie aiden Olivia and sinead xxxxx

FREER, PHILIP: Happy Fathers Day love from Charlotte and Isabelle xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx

WYATT, TREVOR: Happy Fathers Day to the best Dad and Grandad around. Lots of love, Gemma, Ruby, Bella and Ronnie xxx

TIMOTHY BUCKLEY: Happy Father’s day to my amazing Dad and much ed loved Grandad, thank you for everything you do. Lots of love, Jennifer, Chelsea and Ryan.xxx.

FROST, Tony: Happy Fathers Day to the best dad and grandad ever. Love from Keri, Nicolae, Elsie, and Joseph x x x

RUSSELL, callum: happy fathers day hope you have a good one love harvey and cj cxx

George, William: Happy Father’s day Dad.miss you loads and love you forever xxx

REDHEAD, LEE: Happy Father’s Day Daddy, Lots of love Eliza xxx

ADDINALL, STUART: Happy Father’s Day to the Best Dad in the world, thank you for everything, Love you from Ashton and Reggie X

KENNEDY, ELLIOT: Happy Fathers Day to the best daddy ever in the world, love you from Logan and Harvey xx

BAILEY, NEIL: happy fathers day to the best daddy we love you to the moon and back. love Paul and Emmy xx

JONES, BARRY: happy fathers day we love you so much best father in the world love Aaron jeanette liam and Oliver also from THORNTON, Nigel: Happy Father’s Day daddy. We love you to the moon and back! All our love Schoolgirl T and T2 xxxx

WATERS, CHRISTOPHER: happy fathers day dad . You really are the best dad,grandad and great grandad we could ask for . Love katrina. Rob. Kids xx

MCNAUGHTON, LIAM: Happy Father’s Day to my hero, my Daddy. Thank you for working so hard, love you millions! Madison and Lewis xx

SPENCER, Matthew: happy fathers day dad!! You’re the best dad in the world! Love amelie,oscar and hanky banister xx

Giles, Peter: To a father who is always there when I need him and taught me that it’s always worth keeping that electric lead, nut and bolt etc. You never know when you might need them

BERRIDGE, ALEX: Happy 1st Father’s Day Daddy, You’re one in a million! Lots of love Eliza-Ava xxx

Allgood, tony: Happy father’s day dad we all love you so much lots of love Tia TJ elsie-ana Lacie and Alex xxxxx

SWEET, George: Happy Fathers day to the best daddy in the world!! I hope you have a fab day you deserve it, Thank you for being you !! Love as always your two munchkins..Annabel & Oliver xxx

SWEET, Derek: Happy Father’s Day to such a wonderful dad, thank you for being you and all the thing you do for me, Michael & Lewis. Love u lots. From your wonderful daughter Sadie xxxxx

Singleton, Martyn: Happy fathers day to the best daddy ever. Love your little princess, Layla-Rose xx

Duffy, Frank: Happy father’s day to the best daddy/grandad. Love you lots Maria & Layla-Rose xx

PAPWORTH, Michael: happy fathers day Pop’s . Love you lots fr

Daniel Ayto: happy fathers day and thanks for all you do all our love hollie and paige xx

EVANS, GRAHAM: Happy Father’s Day, Dad! You truely are an amazing Dad, we are so thankful for everything you do, Love Always Kelly, Katie & Robert Xxxx

HENNESSEY, CHARLES: Happy Father’s Day dad! Thanks for being amazing and thanks for everything you do for all of us! Lots of love Eathan, Millie And Neville xxxx

HENNESSEY, EATHAN: Happy First Father’s Day dad! Love you lots from caelum-James xxx

WALKER: Wishing my dad Alexander Walker a happy fathers day. Hope you have a great day wherever you are in heaven. Miss you loads love you forever xxxx

LINDSEY, KENNETH: To the best husband. Dad and grandad we could wish for. Hope you have a lovely fathers day. Love you always ,Mandy Ryan and Nicole xxxxx

BLYTHE, JOHN: happy Father’s Day from your children. You make them ever so proud everyday! One of the greatest dads out there, have a fantastic day. All our love xxxx

Nicholson GLENN: Happy fathers day Daddy. You are amazing. We love you lots Tommy, Harry and Dominic xxx

Tesloff TIMOTHY: Happy fathers day to a wonderful dad and grandad. Love Tammy, Glenn, Tommy, Harry and Dominic xx

PARKER ROBERT: happy Father’s Day dad, have a good day from all your girls & Dennis xxxx

CHILVERS, IAN: Happy Father’s Day. Thank you for all of your help and support. Always appreciated xx

SMILEY-CARR, Ian: Happy daddy’s day to the best daddy we could ask for. Love you lots and lots. From your 3 monkeys Kian, Coby and Myla xxx

JONES, GRAHAM: diwrnod tadau hapus. We love you the world & back dad, always. Nichola & Sammy xxx

Jennings, Stuart: happy fathers day love tamara, svetlana, laila, bobby, esme damon xxx

Jennings, Stuart: happy fathers day grumps love lily xxx

Klawinski Peter: happy fathers day thank you for being the best daddy love you millions rubz, lilz, Evie and dollie xxx

Disson Lee: happy fathers day thank you for being the best dad and nandad love u loads sky and the girls xxxx

Disson Lee: To my daddy thank you for being the best daddy happy fathers day. Love baby Lee xxxx

PRESTON, AUSTIN: happy Father’s Day to the bestest daddy. Lots of love your Ella Bella xxxx

BOON BILL: Thankyou for being the bestest dad a girl could wish for. Love you loads xx

CERESTE, MARCO: Happy Father’s Day, you’re the best dad and nonno anyone could ask for, love always Antonetta, Dacian and Marihysha xx

FRANK, SMITH: Happy Father’s Day lots of love from your loving children Heidi, Lucy, Franky and Marvin

WHITE, John: Happy Father’s Day, Dad! Thanks for everything you do for us. Have a rest today and enjoy Freddie! We love you! Lots of Love, Lisa, Rose & B xxx

HARBOUR SCOTT: happy father day daddy we love you. Love Emily-Jane, Zoe-Ann & Alfie Robert xxx

GALLOWAY ROBERT: happy father day dad love Becca and Scott xxx

GALLOWAY ROBERT: happy Grandad’s day. Thank you for everything you do for us. We love you. Emily-Jane, Zoe-Ann & Alfie. Xxx

DAY, NIGEL: Happy fathers day to best man ever created.. thank you for always being there as a dad, teacher, befriend & often my councillor. Love you lots and lots. Bethan & Daniel xxxx

Simon Richardson: happy Father’s Day thanks for everything you done for your kids

DISNEY Adam: Happy Fathers Day Lots of love from your favourite people xxxx

PUMMELL, RYAN: Happy Fathers Day Daddy! Love you lots from Sophie

DAVIS, WALLY: Happy fathers day to the best dad and pappy in the world. Love Coz & Lily xx

LINES ,STEVE: Happy Father’s Day from America. Love from Jess xxxx

FARRANT DEREK: Happy heavenly Father’s Day, Miss you, Love you always, Jackie xx

BELL TONY: happy Father’s Day love Lisa Michelle and Ant xx

LOU, LISA: happy Father’s Day Mum love Isla xxx

BRYANT, NEIL: Happy Fathers Day. Thank you for being the best Dad. We love you so much. Charlene and Gemma xx

CLARK, JODY: Happy Fathers Day Daddy. We love you so much. Love Keira and Sienna xx

COOPER, DARREN: Happy Father’s Day. Lots of love from your amazing daughters Amber and Leonie xx

ALLEN , REX: Happy Fathers Day we miss you Kim & Julie xx

PACKET, CHRIS: happy fathers day daddy!!! We love you loads from sasha, aysha and marcel xx

Nelson Steve: happy fathers day love Toby Natasha Nikki Paul Chris and all your gran babies xxxx