Happy ending as person rescued from tree after becoming stuck trying to rescue cat

There was a happy ending for one person who needed to be rescued from a tree after she tried to rescue a cat.

Firefighters from Dogsthorpe were called on Tuesday shortly after noon to Morland Court in Werrington to rescue the cat Bella and somebody who tried to rescue her.

The firefighters in action

Bella and her owner, who was not the person who tried to rescue Bella, were then reunited and posed for a photographer with firefighters.

A spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We know that people love animals and would risk their own lives to save a family pet or other animal in distress. Our advice would always be to avoid putting yourself in danger and to contact the RSPCA in the first instance.”