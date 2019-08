There was plenty to admire as the public were allowed in to see exhibits at the 70th Werrington Show held in the village centre on Saturday.

Open to all in the PE4 postcode, the show promotes the interest of local people in horticulture, floral design, cookery, art, handicrafts and photography; giving them the opportunity to share these interests with the wider community. To mark the anniversary, the theme for one of the main Floral Design classes was a ’70th’ celebration.