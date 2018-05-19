Hampton woman is heading for the catwalk

A teenage Hampton schoolgirl has been selected to take part in the National Final of Junior Miss British Isles 2018 Model Competition later this month.

Kirsten Loutit (13), a student at Hampton College , will be hoping to impress the judges on May 27 at The Crowne Plaza Hotel in Chester.

Kirsten Loutit

Kirsten is Junior Miss North Cambridgeshire 2017/18 and is sponsored by Swanky Rags, of 35a Broadway, Peterborough, who have kindly supplied her ball gown for the competition.

If Kirsten wins, the main prize is £1,500 including a modelling and promotional contract as well as many other great prizes.

The Miss British Isles is a national modelling competition and is open to girls aged between 10 and 15 and is run with the modelling industry watchdog ALBA - the National Modelling Industry Watchdog which has been offering free model advice for over 21 years.

Kirsten will be up against other finalists from across The British Isles including Ireland, Scotland, Wales and all across England.

She will be required to take part in a catwalk show at the final which is in front of the judges and the winner is announced on the day.