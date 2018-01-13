Hampton nursery youngsters enjoy football coaching

Coaches from Peterborough United FC visited the children at The Hampton Day Nursery to deliver a fun-filled football training session even cold weather could not spoil.

The toddlers and staff from the nursery at Hampton Hargate got to try a variety of tasks and games over a 45-minute play session in the local park. The coaches guided the children through each and every activity, ensuring that the little ones were fully engaged. Children and staff enjoyed running, kicking, throwing and jumping, as well as playing games.

The Hampton Day Nursery children with the Posh coaches.

Heidi Cassidy, Nursery Manager, said: “When we found out that the football club offers sessions for two- year-olds, we knew this is something our children would love, and we were not disappointed. Exercise is key to children’s development.”

Peterborough United FC delivers mother and tot session every Wednesday 10am - 11am at Hampton Leisure Centre - a perfect chance for mums to get fit and try something new whilst children gain essential skills such as balance and co-ordination.