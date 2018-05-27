Hairdresser Aimee snips away seven stone

Aimée Norton, a hairdresser from Walton, has transformed her life by losing more than seven stone – and is using her success to shape her new career helping others to change their lives and achieve their weight loss dreams too.

Aimée joined her local Slimming World group in Werrington 16 months ago and dropped from 17 stone 7 1/2 pound to 10 and a half stone.

Aimée has now trained as a consultant for Slimming World, the UK’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire. Now she is opening her own group at the Queen Katharine Academy on Wednesday evenings at 7.30.

Aimée’s Slimming World group will be held at the Queen Katharine Academy on Mountsteven Avenue, Walton every Wednesday at 7.30pm from May 30. For more information or to join Aimée’s group either pop along on Wednesday or call her on 07904881472.